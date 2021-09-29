Hon Hai developing improved battery for electric vehicles

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is developing a faster-charging, longer-lasting battery for electric vehicles (EV) using lithium iron phosphate thanks to new developments in anode materials, the company said yesterday.

The remark came after the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with partners Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾電子), Long Time Technology Co (榮炭科技) and China Steel Chemical Corp (中鋼碳素) to “accelerate the development of anode materials for the next generation of made-in-Taiwan EV batteries.”

The key materials for such batteries are mesocarbon microbeads (MCMB), which China Steel Chemical manufactures, silicon oxide, which Giga Solar produces, and artificial graphite, which Long Time Technology provides, the MOU said.

The logo and name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, is pictured outside a company office in Taipei on Jan. 4. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

China Steel Chemical is the world’s biggest manufacturer of MCMBs, and it is in good control of upstream materials and proprietary technology for the manufacturing process, Hon Hai said.

“We anticipate that our partnership would help Hon Hai establish a strong place in the global EV battery supply chain and become widely used in electric vehicles, electric buses and battery storage applications,” it said.

The first application for the new lithium iron phosphate battery would be in electric buses, which the company has scheduled to reach the market in 2023, Hon Hai said.

Hon Hai has invested heavily in the EV space.

Its first electric bus is to be delivered in the second quarter of next year.

Hon Hai has stakes in Long Time Technology and Giga Solar Materials.

China Steel Chemical is a subsidiary of China Steel Corp (中鋼) that focuses on specialty chemicals for the production of steel.