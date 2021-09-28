iPhone assembly operations in China are beginning to reduce their energy consumption because of a sudden power crunch in the country, which has triggered government-imposed curbs on a range of businesses.
Pegatron Corp (和碩), a key partner for Apple Inc and one of the assemblers of its iPhone, said yesterday that it’s taking energy-saving measures to comply with local government policies.
Regardless, the firms responsible for producing the Apple handset have avoided drastic cutbacks in production so far and appear to be getting preferential access to energy in order to keep operations going, people familiar with the situation said.
Photo courtesy of Pegatron Corp via CNA
Pegatron’s iPhone facility in the eastern city of Kunshan will be only modestly affected, two of the sources said, asking not to be named because the information is not public.
There has been no major impact on the nearby Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) iPhone assembly unit, and the company continues to ready key products for shipment in line with its original schedule, one of the people said.
Curbs on industrial energy use have been imposed across several provinces, including economic powerhouses Jiangsu and Guangdong, as Chinese officials pursue Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) carbon-neutral push and react to escalating coal and gas prices.
The continued operations of Apple suppliers suggest that Beijing might be giving exceptions to the advanced manufacturing sector from its power sanctions.
Pegatron’s iPhone production facility in Shanghai and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) key Apple handset manufacturing base in Zhengzhou — known as iPhone City — have continued uninterrupted, several of the sources said.
Pegatron has been adopting measures to save water and energy over the past few years, “and there is a comprehensive response program for the current situation to reduce the impact on our operations and production capacity,” the company said in a texted statement.
While the iPhone supply chain appears resilient for now, executives at major Apple suppliers are closely monitoring developments, according to the sources.
Exports remain a key growth driver for China, with Hon Hai and other tech hardware manufacturers being the country’s top exporters and among its biggest employers.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM