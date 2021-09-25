A new system established by Financial Information Service Co Ltd (FISC, 財金公司) is set to launch next month, allowing users to transfer money between different e-payment platforms, a change that would help boost digital payment transactions, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
The nation’s eight e-payment companies with full operational licenses are required to join the “cross-platform e-payment system” before the end of this month, the commission told a news conference.
The eight companies include the nation’s two largest e-payment companies — Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), the operator of Jko Pay (街口支付), which has 4.74 million users, and iPass Corp (一卡通票證), which cooperates with Line Pay Taiwan Ltd (連加網路商業) to offer Line Pay Money, which has 3.93 million users, commission data showed.
The other six firms are EasyCard Corp’s (悠遊卡公司) EasyWallet (悠遊付) with 1.19 million users, AllPay Financial Information Service Co (歐付寶) with 970,000 users, Uni-President Enterprises Corp’s (統一) iCash Pay with 640,000 users, Gama Pay (橘子支) with 380,000 users, ezPay (簡單付) with 54,000 users and PChome InterPay (國際連) with 35,000 users, the data showed.
All eight e-payment service providers have run tests of their interfaces with the FISC system and they are expected to join on time, the commission said.
Should all eight e-payment companies join the system successfully, their combined 12 million users would benefit, as they would be able to transfer money more conveniently, it said.
Currently transfers between e-payment users is only viable when the users use the same e-payment service provider — a Jko Pay user cannot currently transfer money to a user of Line Pay Money.
This is inconvenient, as people do not want to manage multiple accounts on a variety of different e-payment platforms, the commission said.
The amount of transfers made by e-payment users totaled NT$5.52 billion in July, up 6.36 percent month-on-month, and it is projected to rise when the FISC system is launched, it said.
The handling fee per transfer has not been finalized, but it would be no higher than the NT$15 fee charged for bank transfers, the commission said.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases