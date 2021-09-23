Japan’s banking regulator would oversee system management at Mizuho Financial Group Inc, a rare punishment following a series of technical failures at the banking group, a source told Reuters yesterday.
The Japanese Financial Services Agency’s move is due to be part of administrative action against retail lender Mizuho Bank Ltd and its parent, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, the source said on condition of anonymity.
A spokesperson for Mizuho declined to comment.
The action by the agency — one of the most decisive in recent memory — would bring the computer system of the retail arm of the Japanese banking giant under effective government control.
It comes after a series of high-profile technical meltdowns this year, including widespread outages at ATMs, that had frustrated customers and undermined confidence in the lender.
The technical problems are all the more notable given that Mizuho spent more than US$3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. That revamp followed two large-scale breakdowns in 2002 and 2011.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato declined to comment directly on reports of the action against Mizuho, but said banks themselves must be responsible for building systems to provide financial services.
A third-party report commissioned by the bank found its corporate culture was to blame for its long history of tech system failures, creating an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond well to crises.
The Nikkei Shimbun, which first reported the agency’s planned move, said the regulator would jointly manage the system with the bank, and order that system updates and maintenance be carried out under its control.
The management structure of the system might also be reviewed if necessary, the Nikkei said.
The regulator would determine where management responsibility lies after clarifying the cause of Mizuho’s recent technical problems, it said.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,