Britain yesterday warned the food industry that carbon dioxide prices would rise sharply after offering tens of millions of US dollars of state support to a fertilizer company to avert a food supply crunch.
Wholesale gas prices have soared this year as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide in the food industry.
Britain struck a deal with US company CF Industries Holdings Inc to restart production of carbon dioxide at two plants — one in Billingham and another in Cheshire — which were shut because they were unprofitable due to the spike in their biggest cost: gas prices.
“We need the market to adjust, the food industry knows there’s going to be a sharp rise in the cost of carbon dioxide,” British Secretary for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice told Sky News.
He said that the food industry would have to accept that the price of carbon dioxide would rise sharply, to about ￡1,000 (US$1,365) a tonne from ￡200 a tonne.
“So a big, sharp rise,” Eustice said.
The three-week support for CF would cost “many millions, possibly the tens of millions, but it’s to underpin some of those fixed costs,” Eustice told Sky.
“These are two big expensive plants,” he said.
Some of Britain’s meat and poultry processors would have run out of carbon dioxide — also used to put the fizz in beer, cider and soft drinks — within days, forcing them to halt production.
“We know that if we did not act, then by this weekend or certainly by the early part of next week, some of the poultry processing plants would need to close,” Eustice said.
“And then we would have animal welfare issues, because you’d have lots of chickens on farms that couldn’t be slaughtered on time, and would have to be probably euthanized on farms, we’d have a similar situation with pigs, so there would have been a real animal welfare challenge here, and a big disruption to the food supply chain, so we felt we needed to act,” he said.
Eustice added that the impact on food prices would be negligible.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of
WORK SUSPENDED: A Taiwanese maker of golf club heads said that it expects the situation to normalize next quarter, thanks to rising vaccination rates in Vietnam Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam have been struggling with production problems over the past few weeks, as the country’s south remains under a COVID-19 lockdown. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), an original design manufacturer for international footwear brands, said that production at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City has ground to a halt, so it expects a significant drop in revenue at that factory from July to last month. If the COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vietnam subsides in the fourth quarter of this year and employees are allowed to return to work, they might be able to put in some overtime,