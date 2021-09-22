The chairman of indebted Chinese housing giant Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has told staff that he believes the group will “step out of the darkest moment soon,” state media reported yesterday as Asian stock markets panic over fears the conglomerate will default.
The embattled developer has been struggling to appease angry home buyers and investors as it sways on the brink of collapse with debts exceeding US$300 billion.
Xu Jiayin (許家印), who founded the company in 1996, told staff in a letter to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival that he “firmly believes Evergrande will be able to step out of the darkest moment soon,” the state-run Securities Times reported.
He went on to say Evergrande would increase the full resumption of work and production, ensure the delivery of buildings, and “hand over a responsible answer to home buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.”
He also thanked staff for their hard work in the letter, as China celebrates a two-day public holiday.
The crisis at one of China’s biggest developers added to an already downbeat mood on trading floors, where dealers were also juggling an expected tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, rising COVID-19 infections and a slowing global recovery.
Hong Kong-listed real-estate firms — which took the brunt of the selling on Monday, tanking more than 10 percent — managed to squeeze out gains in the morning as bargain buyers moved in.
However, there remains a lot of uncertainty.
Attention is on what happens next in the Evergrande saga, with the firm — wallowing in debts of more than US$300 billion — due to pay interest to bondholders on two notes tomorrow.
Most experts expect the firm to default on the payments, although it does have a 30-day grace period afterward.
Still, analysts said the nervousness on markets comes from a lack of clarity from leaders in China.
“Even though most people don’t expect Evergrande to collapse all of a sudden, the silence and a lack of major actions from policymakers is making everyone panic,” said Ding Shuang (丁爽), chief China economist at Standard Chartered PLC in Hong Kong. “I expect China to at least offer some verbal support soon to stabilize sentiment.”
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which plunged more than 3 percent on Monday, added 0.5 percent yesterday.
Markets in Taipei and Shanghai were closed for the festival.
Sydney, Singapore, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok also rose, although Jakarta dipped and Wellington was barely moved.
London, Paris and Frankfurt rose more than 1 percent in early exchanges.
However, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost more than 2 percent as traders returning from a long weekend played catch-up with Monday’s global sell-off.
Ratings agency S&P said in a report this week that Chinese officials would not likely step in unless they thought the Evergrande crisis could cause widespread risks, although analysts played down any concerns that it could play out like the collapse of Wall Street titan Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of