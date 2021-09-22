MediaTek maintains its No. 4 worldwide ranking

DECENT SHOWING: Taiwan’s Novatek Microelectronics Corp placed sixth in the second-quarter global sales rankings, while Realtek Semiconductor Corp came ninth

Staff writer, with CNA





MediaTek Inc (聯發科) retained its position as the fourth-largest IC designer globally in terms of sales for the second quarter of the year, but the Taiwanese firm showed higher growth than the average among the world’s top 10 companies, Taipei-based market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said.

Benefiting from solid global demand for smartphones and other mobile devices, MediaTek posted US$4.49 billion in sales for the April-to-June period, up 98.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with an average of 60.8 percent growth among the world’s top 10 IC designers, a research paper released by TrendForce showed.

Sales of MediaTek chips for mobile devices soared 143 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while its products for other gadgets saw a double-digit percentage growth in sales, Trendforce said.

MediaTek Inc’s logo is pictured at its headquarters in the Hsinchu Science Park in an undated photograph. Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times

Taiwanese IC designer Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠), which supplies driver ICs for flat panels, was sixth in the second-quarter world rankings, generating US$1.22 billion in sales, up 96 percent from a year earlier and also beating the average global growth, the research paper showed.

Global sales of driver ICs for flat panels jumped 81 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, TrendForce said.

In the three-month period, Novatek’s sales also benefited from its system-on-a-chip development and its close cooperation with contract chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), the research paper said.

Taiwan-based computer network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱) ranked ninth globally, with sales of US$834 million, up 44.0 percent from a year earlier, TrendForce said.

The top IC designers in the world generated US$29.85 billion in second-quarter sales, up 60.8 percent from a year earlier, amid a global supply shortage, it said.

US-based smartphone IC designer Qualcomm Inc remained the world’s largest IC designer, posting US$6.47 billion in sales, up 70.0 percent from a year earlier, largely on the back of strong demand for 5G chips for international smartphone brands.

Nvidia Corp, a US graphics processing unit designer, recorded the second-highest sales at US$5.84 billion, up 68.8 percent from a year earlier, followed by US-based Broadcom Inc at US$4.95 billion.

The other firms in the top 10 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US$3.85 billion, No. 5), Marvell Technology Inc (US$995 million, No. 7), Xilinx Inc (US$879 million, No. 8) from the US, and UK-based Dialog Semiconductor PLC (US$318 million, No. 10).