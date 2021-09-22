MediaTek Inc (聯發科) retained its position as the fourth-largest IC designer globally in terms of sales for the second quarter of the year, but the Taiwanese firm showed higher growth than the average among the world’s top 10 companies, Taipei-based market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said.
Benefiting from solid global demand for smartphones and other mobile devices, MediaTek posted US$4.49 billion in sales for the April-to-June period, up 98.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with an average of 60.8 percent growth among the world’s top 10 IC designers, a research paper released by TrendForce showed.
Sales of MediaTek chips for mobile devices soared 143 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while its products for other gadgets saw a double-digit percentage growth in sales, Trendforce said.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
Taiwanese IC designer Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠), which supplies driver ICs for flat panels, was sixth in the second-quarter world rankings, generating US$1.22 billion in sales, up 96 percent from a year earlier and also beating the average global growth, the research paper showed.
Global sales of driver ICs for flat panels jumped 81 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, TrendForce said.
In the three-month period, Novatek’s sales also benefited from its system-on-a-chip development and its close cooperation with contract chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), the research paper said.
Taiwan-based computer network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱) ranked ninth globally, with sales of US$834 million, up 44.0 percent from a year earlier, TrendForce said.
The top IC designers in the world generated US$29.85 billion in second-quarter sales, up 60.8 percent from a year earlier, amid a global supply shortage, it said.
US-based smartphone IC designer Qualcomm Inc remained the world’s largest IC designer, posting US$6.47 billion in sales, up 70.0 percent from a year earlier, largely on the back of strong demand for 5G chips for international smartphone brands.
Nvidia Corp, a US graphics processing unit designer, recorded the second-highest sales at US$5.84 billion, up 68.8 percent from a year earlier, followed by US-based Broadcom Inc at US$4.95 billion.
The other firms in the top 10 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US$3.85 billion, No. 5), Marvell Technology Inc (US$995 million, No. 7), Xilinx Inc (US$879 million, No. 8) from the US, and UK-based Dialog Semiconductor PLC (US$318 million, No. 10).
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of