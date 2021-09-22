Total mortgages offered by the nation’s banks continued to grow in July, albeit at a slower pace following amendments to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法), which took effect on July 1, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed last week.
The revised “integrated house and land transaction income tax” is 45 percent on gains from the sale of property within two years of purchase, and 35 percent on sales made within two to five years of purchase.
The new tax rates apply to individuals and institutions.
Previously, the tax rate was 35 percent for sales made within one to two years of purchase and 20 percent for transactions made at least two years after purchase. Those only applied to individuals.
While some analysts had expected the new tax scheme to cool the nation’s overheated property market, overall mortgages offered by local banks still rose by NT$43.2 billion (US$1.56 billion) to NT$8.41 trillion as of the end of July, commission data showed.
However, the pace of growth fell 46 percent from June’s NT$80.7 billion.
It was also the second-lowest monthly increase after NT$26 billion in February, the data showed.
“Some investors rushed to close their deals in June so that they could avoid higher tax rates,” a commission official said last week. “As a result, there were fewer transactions in July and fewer newly offered mortgages.”
Similarly, construction loans, an indicator of real-estate developers’ confidence in the sector, registered a monthly increase of NT$35.1 billion from a month earlier to NT$2.99 trillion at the end of July — down 21 percent from an increase of NT$44.6 billion in June, the data showed.
The ratio of non-performing house loans to all house loans remained flat at 0.11 percent in July and the ratio of non-performing construction loans dipped one basis point to 0.12 percent, the data showed.
The Banking Act (銀行法) stipulates that a bank’s outstanding mortgage and construction loans combined cannot exceed 30 percent of its deposits and financial debentures.
In July, seven local banks saw their ratios surpass 28 percent and one bank reported that its ratio exceeded 29 percent, prompting a warning from the commission, the official said.
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
GOING PUBLIC: A merger with Poema Global Holdings should double Gogoro’s value to US$2.35 billion, as it rejects local markets to compete with global vehicle brands Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter maker and a battery swapping system provider, yesterday said it targets to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq via a merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp in the first quarter next year. The combination would set Gogoro’s enterprise value at US$2.35 billion, more than doubling the US$1 billion value that defines a “unicorn.” The planned merger is also expected to provide proceeds of about US$550 million to Gogoro’s balance sheet, including an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) of more than US$250 million and a trust of