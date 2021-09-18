DHL Express Taiwan Corp (洋基通運) plans to raise its average freight rates by 4.9 percent next year due to inflation, volatility in currency exchange rates and administrative costs, with the price adjustment taking effect on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement yesterday.
The local subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of the world’s leading mail and logistics service groups, has increased its freight rates by 4.9 percent each year since 2018, corporate data showed.
The price adjustment was proposed by the local unit, though approved by the parent company, DHL Express Taiwan said by telephone.
Price adjustments vary from country to country as different units make separate decisions, it added.
The price rise in Taiwan matches that of DHL Express New Zealand & Pacific Islands, but lower than the 6.9 percent approved by DHL Express India next year, DHL Express’ Web site and foreign news reports showed.
DHL Express Taiwan, which concentrates on transporting packages by air, yesterday said that its decision to hike prices did not stem from the rise in air cargo rates in the past few months, but was based on inflation, foreign exchange volatility and costs related to regulatory and safety measures.
The price hike is to apply to all customers whose contracts allow the adjustment, it said.
The price rise would allow the company to invest in infrastructure networks, strengthen its ability to fight crises and expand its freight capacity according to demand, it said in a statement.
“We strive to deliver excellent service to our customers and will invest regularly to enhance our services. We will also ensure that our clients’ business can continue growing even in times of global crises,” DHL Express Taiwan managing director Yung C. Ooi (黃湧君) said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipper by fleet size, on Monday said that it would increase its capacity for the Middle East market next month by running an additional vessel, in a bid to meet rising demand.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some