DHL to hike rates a fourth straight year

MARKET VOLATILITY: The 4.9% rate rise stems from unpredictable foreign exchange rates and inflation, as the company lifts prices in other countries by the same or more

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





DHL Express Taiwan Corp (洋基通運) plans to raise its average freight rates by 4.9 percent next year due to inflation, volatility in currency exchange rates and administrative costs, with the price adjustment taking effect on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The local subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of the world’s leading mail and logistics service groups, has increased its freight rates by 4.9 percent each year since 2018, corporate data showed.

The price adjustment was proposed by the local unit, though approved by the parent company, DHL Express Taiwan said by telephone.

Price adjustments vary from country to country as different units make separate decisions, it added.

The price rise in Taiwan matches that of DHL Express New Zealand & Pacific Islands, but lower than the 6.9 percent approved by DHL Express India next year, DHL Express’ Web site and foreign news reports showed.

DHL Express Taiwan, which concentrates on transporting packages by air, yesterday said that its decision to hike prices did not stem from the rise in air cargo rates in the past few months, but was based on inflation, foreign exchange volatility and costs related to regulatory and safety measures.

The price hike is to apply to all customers whose contracts allow the adjustment, it said.

The price rise would allow the company to invest in infrastructure networks, strengthen its ability to fight crises and expand its freight capacity according to demand, it said in a statement.

“We strive to deliver excellent service to our customers and will invest regularly to enhance our services. We will also ensure that our clients’ business can continue growing even in times of global crises,” DHL Express Taiwan managing director Yung C. Ooi (黃湧君) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipper by fleet size, on Monday said that it would increase its capacity for the Middle East market next month by running an additional vessel, in a bid to meet rising demand.