Macau’s top gaming stocks yesterday lost a record US$18.4 billion in combined market value after officials said that they would change casino regulations to tighten restrictions on operators, including appointing government representatives to “supervise” companies in the world’s biggest gaming hub.
The Bloomberg Intelligence index of the six big casino operators fell a record 23 percent.
US operators registered the worst sell-offs, with Sands China Ltd (金沙中國) sinking as much as 33 percent, while Wynn Macau Ltd (永利澳門) plunged 34 percent, both the steepest declines ever. Galaxy Entertainment Group (銀河娛樂集團) slumped 20 percent, its sharpest drop in a decade.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The sector also led declines in China’s US dollar bond market.
A note due 2028 from Wynn Macau sunk 9 cents on the US dollar to US$0.914, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices, set for its biggest-ever decline.
US dollar bonds from SJM Holdings Ltd (澳門博彩控股), MGM China Holdings Ltd (美高梅中國控股) and Melco Resorts and Entertainment (新濠博亞娛樂) dropped at least US$0.03.
Officials in the territory, the only place in China where gambling is legal, said they would begin a 45-day public consultation period yesterday to discuss the legal revisions.
Among the topics would be how many licenses — known locally as “concessions” — would be issued, how long their terms would be and the level of supervision by the authorities.
While license renewals have been expected for some time as the current ones expire in June next year, the move to tighten regulations took the industry by surprise.
Besides appointing government representatives, the revisions also propose increasing local shareholdings of casino companies, without elaboration on how these moves would be enacted.
Dismay rippled through industry players and analysts after the announcement as China’s ongoing clampdown on sectors from gaming to after-school tutoring appears to have reached Macau.
“The casino issues are a continuation of what’s been a pretty big crackdown,” said Jason Ader, chief executive officer of New York-based investment manager SpringOwl Asset Management and a former Las Vegas Sands Corp board member. “There’s a debate over whether China is even investable right now. You never like to see increased regulation, increased taxes, restrained movement. That all seems to be the status quo.”
JPMorgan Chase & Co analyst D.S. Kim downgraded the six operators to sell or neutral weightings in a research note.
“We think this announcement would have already planted a seed of doubt in investors’ minds, which is probably enough to de-rate these names until clarity emerges on key points,” he wrote.
The tightened scrutiny comes at a time when Macau is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted authorities to restrict travel, cutting off the economy’s lifeblood of Chinese punters.
Gaming revenue was 82 percent lower last month than the same period in 2019.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app