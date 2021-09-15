South Korea’s antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 207 billion won (US$176.64 million) for blocking customized versions of its Android operating system (OS), in the US technology giant’s second setback in the country in less than a month.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission yesterday said that Google’s contract terms with device makers amounted to an abuse of its dominant market position that restricted competition in the mobile OS market.
Google said in a statement that it intends to appeal the ruling, saying it ignores the benefits offered by Android’s compatibility with other programs and undermines advantages enjoyed by consumers.
Photo: AP
“The Korea Fair Trade Commission’s decision is meaningful in a way that it provides an opportunity to restore future competitive pressure in the mobile OS and app market markets,” commission Chairwoman Joh Sung-wook said in a statement.
The regulator said that this could be the ninth-biggest fine it has ever imposed.
The commission said that Google hampered competition by making device producers abide by an “anti-fragmentation agreement” when signing key contracts with it regarding app store licenses.
Under the agreement, manufacturers could not equip their handsets with modified versions of Android, known as “Android forks.”
That has helped Google cement its market dominance in the mobile OS market, the commission said.
Under the ruling, Google is banned from forcing device makers to sign anti-fragmentation agreement contracts, allowing manufacturers to adopt modified versions of Android OS on their devices.
In one instance, Samsung Electronics Co launched a smartwatch with a customized OS in 2013, but switched to a different OS after Google regarded the move as a breach of the agreement violation, the commission said.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The fine was issued on the day that an amendment to the South Korean Telecommunications Business Act — popularly dubbed the “anti-Google law” — came into effect.
The bill was passed late last month and it bans app store operators such as Google from requiring software developers to use their payment systems.
The requirement had effectively stopped developers from charging commission on in-app purchases.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be