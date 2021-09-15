Insurance businesses remained the most controversial in the financial services industry, with the Financial Ombudsman Institution receiving 1,710 complaints about insurance policies or insurers in the second quarter, up 5 percent from the first quarter and accounting for 76 percent of all disputes, agency data showed.
The agency received 402 complaints about banks, or 18 percent of the 2,249 complaints received, and 129 about securities firms, or 5.7 percent, the data showed.
Life insurers and their products accounted for 1,134 of the complaints, or 66 percent of the complaints against the insurance sector, the data showed.
Taipei Times file photo
Most disputes with life insurers were over compensation, the agency said in a report on Aug. 31.
Other common disputes with life insurers were over the types of treatment required, the surgeries covered by policies and pre-existing conditions, as well as delayed payments by insurers, said the Financial Ombudsman Institution, which investigates consumer disputes against financial services firms and facilitates settlements.
Of the 528 complaints against property insurance firms, the two most common were compensation amounts and the identification of disability ratings, the report said.
The agency received the most complaints about products sold by Hontai Life Insurance Co (宏泰人壽), followed by First Life Insurance Co (第一金人壽) and the Taiwan branch of Cardif Assurance Vie (法國巴黎人壽), it said.
The most property insurance complaints were received about the Taiwan branch of Cardif Assurance Risques Divers (法國巴黎產物保險), followed by AIG Taiwan (美國國際產物保險) and Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險), it added.
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the
TECHNOLOGY Apple’s fee row continues Apple Inc on Thursday rejected a request by Fortnite creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker’s iOS platform in South Korea so that it could add its own payment option. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic, alleging that the smartphone maker abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their dispute pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be