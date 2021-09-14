Taiwan’s three science parks posted a record combined revenue of NT$1.71 trillion (US$61.69 billion) for the first half of this year, up 25.2 percent year-on-year and the fastest increase in almost eight years, the Ministry of Science and Technology told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The three parks — Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) — generated combined exports of about NT$1.28 trillion in the first six months of the year, also a new high, the ministry said.
The ministry attributed the the three science parks’ performance to continued global demand for 5G, high-performance computing and other new tech applications.
Photo: CNA
The three parks provided jobs for 295,000 people, up 3.5 percent year-on-year and also a new high, it said.
Imports to the parks totaled NT$493.08 billion, up 22.5 percent year-on-year, on increased prices of raw materials and electronic components, the ministry said.
Hsinchu Science Park posted revenue of NT$743.97 billion in the first half of the year, up 31.42 percent annually, thanks to growth in demand for electronics, and information and communications technology, as well as other high-tech products, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
Central Taiwan Science Park reported revenue of NT$482.79 billion over the same period, up 11.48 percent year-on-year, mostly on continued demand for 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive electronics and high-performance computing applications.
Southern Taiwan Science Park, home to the most advanced 5-nanometer chip making process, saw revenue jump to NT$480.06 billion, up 31.74 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.
Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said that due to the stay-at-home economy and an increase in distance learning and working, the optical product sector shook off the doldrums experienced in the past few years years and revenue jumped 35.44 percent.
The integrated circuit sector placed second with regards to growth. It saw revenue grow 24.29 percent, while the computer and peripherals sector followed with an increase of 20.77 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has a presence at all three science parks, accounting for 17 percent of overall revenue in Hsinchu Science Park, 42.27 percent in the Central Taiwan Science Park and 55 percent in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, ministry data showed.
TSMC made up 34 percent of the three science parks’ combined revenue, a slight decline from last year’s 41 percent, the data showed.
The ministry said it anticipates a continued increase in demand in the second half of the year as the global economic environment improves.
It predicted whole-year growth of 15 percent for the three science parks’ combined revenue this year.
Separately, TSMC’s rumored expansion in Kaohsiung is likely to help the chipmaker hedge against water shortage risks, Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) researcher Arisa Liu (劉佩真) told CNA yesterday.
Local media reported last week that TSMC is considering building a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園).
Liu said that TSMC is “most likely” to invest in a new facility in Kaohsiung, as the three major science parks have become increasingly saturated with businesses.
“I anticipate with a TSMC foundry acting as a magnet, Kaohsiung can create a new semiconductor industrial cluster and that would be beneficial to balancing the development between the different regions in Taiwan,” Liu said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
There will be something missing at two Whole Foods Market Inc stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon.com Inc, which owns the grocery chain, yesterday said that it would bring its cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what is taken off shelves, and items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. However, there would be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes are to be
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the