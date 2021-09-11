Reuters
China’s largest online audio platform, Ximalaya (喜馬拉雅), on Thursday said it would not proceed with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US.
The move comes after Reuters reported in May that China was pressing Ximalaya to drop its plans to list in the US and go for Hong Kong instead, showing how authorities are seeking to further tighten their grip over private media and Internet businesses.
Medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd (零氪科技) in July was the first Chinese company to shelve an IPO in the US due to Beijing’s clampdown on overseas listings by domestic firms.
Ximalaya, backed by China’s Tencent Holdings, had filed for an IPO in April.
Chinese and US regulators have been tightening their grip on US listings of Chinese tech firms over the past few months.
Last month, Reuters reported that China was framing rules to ban Internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission also began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies that are looking to list in New York, in an effort to boost investor awareness on the risks involved, Reuters reported last month.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important