South Korean firm Coupang launches second Taipei site

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp yesterday launched its second outlet in Taipei after opening its first in Zhongshan District (中山) in July.

The new site in Xinyi District (信義) suggests that Coupang, often described as “the Amazon of South Korea,” is to contest the app-based delivery space occupied by Foodpanda Taiwan Co (富胖達) and Uber Eats Taiwan.

Unlike its major rivals, Coupang does not deliver from restaurants, relying instead on warehouses, although Coupang’s delivery drivers use scooters as Uber Eats’ and Foodpanda’s do, zipping along streets after loading orders in a mounted storage box.

A Coupang Corp employee delivers an eco-bag carrying fresh food in Bucheon, South Korea, on Feb. 19. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Coupang says it delivers within 15 minutes for orders to Songshan (松山), Daan (大安), Xinyi, Zhongshan and Datong (大同) districts.

The culture of the e-commerce market in Taiwan is quite mature, Coupang Taiwan general manager Angelica Jian (簡心縈) said, adding that the company aims to keep optimizing its product offerings, prices and delivery times.

Coupang founder and chief executive officer Bom Kim said that he is excited by the opportunities in the Taiwanese market.

His focus is on the company’s ventures in Japan and Singapore, Kim said, adding that it plans to enter other regional markets, such as Malaysia.