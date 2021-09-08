South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp yesterday launched its second outlet in Taipei after opening its first in Zhongshan District (中山) in July.
The new site in Xinyi District (信義) suggests that Coupang, often described as “the Amazon of South Korea,” is to contest the app-based delivery space occupied by Foodpanda Taiwan Co (富胖達) and Uber Eats Taiwan.
Unlike its major rivals, Coupang does not deliver from restaurants, relying instead on warehouses, although Coupang’s delivery drivers use scooters as Uber Eats’ and Foodpanda’s do, zipping along streets after loading orders in a mounted storage box.
Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Coupang says it delivers within 15 minutes for orders to Songshan (松山), Daan (大安), Xinyi, Zhongshan and Datong (大同) districts.
The culture of the e-commerce market in Taiwan is quite mature, Coupang Taiwan general manager Angelica Jian (簡心縈) said, adding that the company aims to keep optimizing its product offerings, prices and delivery times.
Coupang founder and chief executive officer Bom Kim said that he is excited by the opportunities in the Taiwanese market.
His focus is on the company’s ventures in Japan and Singapore, Kim said, adding that it plans to enter other regional markets, such as Malaysia.
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix