The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工業技術研究院) yesterday said it has developed a new environmentally friendly hot-melt adhesive in conjunction with Tex Year Industries Inc (德淵企業).
The new biodegradable adhesive could be a vital component of future biodegradable plastic products, helping to reduce the environmental impact of plastics, the institute said.
The biodegradable adhesive, which has already received its product license, is planned to be turned into a commercial product by Tex Year, the largest maker of hot-melt adhesives in Taiwan, the institute said.
Photo courtesy of Industrial Technology Research Institute
The product should help Taiwanese plastic products go green, as required by an increasing number of large international companies, it added.
The institute’s polymer division and Tex Year began working together last year on the hot-melt adhesive using biodegradable plastic as the base ingredient rather than traditional petrochemical plastic.
The institute said the technical knowledge would be transferred to Tex Year for commercial utilization. The polymer division plans to work on other projects such as decomposing ocean plastic debris and creating other advancements in plastics, it added.
“The ITRI is actively helping Taiwanese industry develop a green supply chain and aid in Taiwan’s green industrial transformation,” said Lee Tzong-ming (李宗銘), deputy director-general of the Material and Chemical Research Laboratories at the ITRI.
In addition to being bio-degradable, the new glue’s special molecular structure design gives it excellent qualities as a hot-melt adhesive, Lee said. It melts at the 80°C, and “has excellent adhesive and durable properties,” he said.
Tex Year chairman Donald Hsiao (蕭向志) said the new adhesive can help clients who need to conform to new EU carbon tax regulations.
“We are the first company in Asia to receive certification from the German Institute for Standardization, and will soon receive our biodegradable and compostable certifications,” Hsiao said.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with