New glue to help meet green plastics standards

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工業技術研究院) yesterday said it has developed a new environmentally friendly hot-melt adhesive in conjunction with Tex Year Industries Inc (德淵企業).

The new biodegradable adhesive could be a vital component of future biodegradable plastic products, helping to reduce the environmental impact of plastics, the institute said.

The biodegradable adhesive, which has already received its product license, is planned to be turned into a commercial product by Tex Year, the largest maker of hot-melt adhesives in Taiwan, the institute said.

A piece of the new environmentally friendly hot melt adhesive is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Industrial Technology Research Institute

The product should help Taiwanese plastic products go green, as required by an increasing number of large international companies, it added.

The institute’s polymer division and Tex Year began working together last year on the hot-melt adhesive using biodegradable plastic as the base ingredient rather than traditional petrochemical plastic.

The institute said the technical knowledge would be transferred to Tex Year for commercial utilization. The polymer division plans to work on other projects such as decomposing ocean plastic debris and creating other advancements in plastics, it added.

“The ITRI is actively helping Taiwanese industry develop a green supply chain and aid in Taiwan’s green industrial transformation,” said Lee Tzong-ming (李宗銘), deputy director-general of the Material and Chemical Research Laboratories at the ITRI.

In addition to being bio-degradable, the new glue’s special molecular structure design gives it excellent qualities as a hot-melt adhesive, Lee said. It melts at the 80°C, and “has excellent adhesive and durable properties,” he said.

Tex Year chairman Donald Hsiao (蕭向志) said the new adhesive can help clients who need to conform to new EU carbon tax regulations.

“We are the first company in Asia to receive certification from the German Institute for Standardization, and will soon receive our biodegradable and compostable certifications,” Hsiao said.