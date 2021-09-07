Real estate disputes could rise: Sinyi

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Unclaimed real-estate properties last year hit a record high and could climb higher as Taiwan’s population ages, driving up the number of inheritance disputes and unresolved cases, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said yesterday.

Unclaimed land plots reached 15,300 hectares at the end of last year, while unclaimed buildings amounted to 560,000 ping (1.85 million square meters), Sinyi said, citing data from the Ministry of the Interior.

Together, unclaimed land plots amount to an area larger than that of Kinmen County, while unclaimed building spaces are equal to five Taipei 101 skyscrapers, the real-estate brokerage said.

An aerial photograph shows commercial and residential buildings in New Taipei City on Sunday. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

Unclaimed properties eventually become state-owned assets after a declared period of time and are auctioned on the open market, Sinyi said.

Unclaimed land plots in Taipei alone totaled NT$78 billion (US$2.82 billion) last year based on government-declared values, which are much lower than market rates.

That suggests a significantly large sum for overall unclaimed land plots and buildings nationwide, Sinyi said.

Taiwan Financial Asset Service Corp (台灣金融資產服) last week auctioned an apartment in a 43-year-old building in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) for NT$63.98 million on behalf of the government, 17.95 percent higher than the floor price of NT$54.25 million, the brokerage said.

The auction result translated into NT$1.19 million per ping, a record price for old apartments in the vicinity despite the virus outbreak, Sinyi said, pointing out that another apartment in the same building sold for NT$1.02 million per ping in 2019.

Housing prices continue to rise, aided by Taiwan’s stable economic growth, low interest rates and sufficient liquidity, despite the government’s measures to reverse the trend, Sinyi said.

The volume of inherited properties last year also rose to a new high of 59,000 units, but eased slightly this year to 34,000 in the first seven months, Sinyi found, attributing the slowdown to a local COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing restrictions.

Unclaimed and inherited real estate could gain momentum as Taiwan’s population ages, increasing inheritance disputes and unresolved cases, Sinyi researcher Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.

Unclaimed properties tend to have multiple inheritors who cannot resolve their differences over ownership issues, Tseng said.

It is also common for inheritors to ignore properties with little monetary value and located in remote areas, he said.