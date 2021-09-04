WTO rejects China’s solar panel complaint against US

NO CAUSE: China failed to show that US safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are inconsistent with WTO rules, a panel said

Bloomberg





A WTO dispute panel has rejected all four of China’s claims against the US relating to safeguard measures that the administration of former US president Donald Trump imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers.

China did not establish that Washington’s safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are inconsistent with the WTO’s rules on the measures, the Geneva-based body said in a report published on Thursday.

Trump in January 2018 announced four years of import caps and tariffs on panels after a certain amount is brought in — so-called tariff-rate quotas. That was in response to a trade suit filed in April 2017 by a bankrupt US solar manufacturer that argued it had been harmed by a wave of cheap imports, mostly from Asia. The US International Trade Commission agreed in October that year, paving the way for Trump’s decision.

Solar panels are pictured at the Desert Stateline project near Nipton, California, on Aug. 16. Photo: Reuters

Bloomberg data show that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 percent tariff.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai welcomed the ruling.

“We must make historic infrastructure investments that unlock the full potential of solar power and create good-paying jobs in cutting-edge fields that will help address the climate crisis,” she said in an e-mailed statement.

The WTO’s dispute settlement body set up a panel to hear China’s case in August 2019, with Beijing alleging that Washington acted inconsistently with a number of articles in the organization’s general agreement on tariffs and trade.

Among China’s allegations that the WTO rejected was that the US failed to establish the required causal link between the increased imports and the serious injury found to exist.

The dispute settlement body would adopt the panel’s report within 60 days unless either the US or China notifies it of a decision to appeal.