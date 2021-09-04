Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) failed to secure a third consecutive top grade from the New York-based Global Finance magazine on Wednesday.
The magazine’s “Central Banker Report Cards 2021” gave Yang an “A-” grade, stopping a two-year streak of the top “A” grade in 2019 and last year after he took the position on Feb. 26, 2018.
The magazine said its “A” to “F grading is based on success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.
The magazine said that “A” represents an excellent performance, while “F” is for outright failure.
Yang was ranked on the same level as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this year, the report showed.
Aside from Yang and Powell, Colombia’s Leonardo Villar Gomez, Georgia’s Koba Gvenetadze, Israel’s Amir Yaron, Malaysia’s Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, Mexico’s Alejandro Diaz de Leon, New Zealand’s Adrian Orr, Paraguay’s Jose Cantero Sienra, Qatar’s Abdulla Bin Saoud Al Thani and South Africa’s Lesetja Kganyago also earned an “A-.”
Ranked above those 11 were 10 other central bankers who earned the top “A” grade, Global Finance said.
They are Brazil’s Roberto Campos Neto, Bulgaria’s Dimitar Radev, Canada’s Tiff Macklem, Chile’s Mario Marcel Cullell, China’s Yi Gang (易綱), the Czech Republic’s Jiri Rusnok, Egypt’s Tarek Amer, the EU’s Christine Lagarde, Kuwait’s Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel and Morocco’s Abdellatif Jouahr.
The Central Banker Report Cards, published every year by Global Finance since 1994, graded the central bank governors of more than 100 countries and territories this year.
“With the [COVID-19] pandemic still surging in many areas, and inflation emerging as a major area of concern once again, the world’s central bankers are confronting multiple challenges from multiple directions,” Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo said in a statement.
“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards show which financial policy leaders are succeeding in the face of adversity and which are falling behind,” Giarraputo added.
Yang has been working at Taiwan’s central bank since 1989, serving in its foreign exchange and economic research departments before his appointment as deputy governor in 2008.
His predecessor, Perng Fai-nan (彭懷南), has the distinction of being the only central banker in the world to have earned the top grade 14 times, gaining straight A’s from 2005 to 2017.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by