Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽實業) yesterday reported its revenue contracted 11.61 percent year-on-year to NT$2.75 billion (US$99.16 million) last month, as production at its Vietnamese factories was disrupted by COVID-19-related restrictions.
On a monthly basis, revenue slumped 9.84 percent from NT$3.95 billion in July, which was an all-time high, company data showed.
During the first eight months of this year, cumulative revenue expanded 15.74 percent to NT$18.74 billion from NT$16.19 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Makalot operates two factories in Vietnam, making the country its biggest manufacturing site. The plants contributed more than 40 percent to its overall capacity, company data showed.
The company has allocated production capacity to make apparel for customers to absorb the effects of the factory shutdowns in Vietnam, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday.
Makalot, which counts Gap Inc as its top client, expected production at its Vietnamese plants to recover in the middle of this month at the earliest, after its employees are fully vaccinated, the report said, citing company spokesman Lin Heng-yu (林恆宇).
The firm’s other clients include Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp and Walmart Inc.
Makalot is to set up an overtime program and rearrange work shifts to meet demand, Lin said.
Since July 19, the company has had to halt its production at its Vietnamese factories as the country imposed strict measures to rein in COVID-19 infections in 19 provinces, Makalot said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month.
