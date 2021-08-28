Evergrande fire sale begins as its debt woes mount

Under mounting pressure from financial regulators to shore up its finances, China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) is poised to dump more of its sprawling empire.

The clock is ticking for billionaire Hui Ka Yan (許家印) and his company, which is laden with US$300 billion in liabilities to banks, suppliers and homebuyers.

Despite getting temporary relief from some major creditors, the message from policymakers is clear: The group must resolve its debt woes fast enough to avoid roiling the world’s second-largest economy.

A woman walks past a property advertisement for Emerald Bay by China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

That means showing its goodwill by quickly selling assets, potentially at steep discounts. Evergrande might offload its Hong Kong headquarters and a large residential land parcel in the territory at a loss, Bloomberg and local media reported in the past week.

Since March, spooked investors have shaved about US$78 billion from the value of Hui’s electric vehicle (EV) and property management units, which are also on the block.

The share declines would dent how much Hui can hope to recover from asset sales. BNP Paribas in June estimated that the Shenzhen-based developer had US$80 billion of equity in non-property businesses that could help generate liquidity if sold.

“Evergrande bonds will ultimately rise or fall based on the company’s ability to monetize non-core assets ahead of existing repayment schedules and before Beijing runs out of patience,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong.

The Chinese central government has instructed authorities in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong to map out a plan to manage the firm’s debt problems, including coordinating with potential buyers of its assets, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Beijing asked Guangdong officials to resolve the matter with a “market-oriented” approach, REDD reported on Thursday.

Evergrande has in the past few few months only raised about 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion) by paring its holdings in the EV arm, an Internet subsidiary, a small onshore property firm and a regional bank, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Gains from share sales helped to prop up first-half profit, which fell as much as 39 percent due to losses at the property and EV businesses, Evergrande said this week.

Following is a rundown of potential asset sales, together with estimates from analysts or reports on the amount each might raise:

‧ Hong Kong headquarters: potentially about US$1.3 billion for the building, according to Sing Tao Daily.

‧ Large residential land plot in Hong Kong’s New Territories: Evergrande is seeking about US$1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

‧ More of its EV unit following stake sales in January and May: as much as US$4.2 billion if it offloads its entire holding based on its closing price on Thursday.

‧ Property management subsidiary: as much as US$4.9 billion if it sells the lot at current value.

‧ More of its holding in Internet business HengTen Networks Group (恆騰網絡), after sales in June and this month: worth about US$1.2 billion.

‧ A 9.8 percent stake in a local property consulting firm E-House (易居): valued at about US$60 million.

‧ Rest of regional lender Shengjing Bank (盛京銀行): as much as US$2.8 billion if all goes for the same price as this month.

‧ Online sales platform FCB Group, which seeks a listing by the first quarter of next year: Evergrande’s remaining 90 percent stake could be worth US$18 billion based on a March valuation.

‧ Listing of its tourism business, which Evergrande fully owns: potential fundraising size is unclear.

‧ Listing of its water business: could raise several hundred million dollars, people familiar with the matter said in July.