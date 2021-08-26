Taiwan’s technology industrial parks (TIP), formerly known as export processing zones, posted a record-breaking performance in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
“Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, work went on at our TIPs,” Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA) Deputy Director-General Liu Chi-chuan (劉繼傳) said.
For the first half of the year, revenue at the 10 parks hit a record NT$216.1 billion (US$7.74 billion), while aggregate foreign trade totaled a record US$12.7 billion, the ministry said.
“We saw increased investment, revenue, exports, imports and the number of employees in the first half of the year,” Liu said. “Even after the COVID-19 outbreak that started in May, we kept gaining ground.”
The 10 parks employ 84,822 workers.
As Taiwan moved to tame the outbreak, the pace in investment and production activities at the 10 parks across the nation “slowed, but never ceased,” he added.
“Unlike other countries that were hit by COVID-19, the situation was never serious enough for work to cease in Taiwan,” Liu said, adding that it was a vote of confidence by businesses that the government would keep COVID-19 under control.
The strong showing in the first half reflected the robust global demand for products and services provided by the TIPs, including semiconductor packaging and testing, display device manufacturing, optical and electronic manufacturing, and digital content creation, Liu said.
“Thanks to the EU and the US waking up economically after lockdown, we expect the parks to become even busier,” he said.
A TIP in Taichung focusing on software industry saw revenue expand 26 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, while another park in the same city, which focuses on optical lens production, grew 31 percent, Liu said.
The TIP that posted the steepest growth was the one in Pingtung County, which saw investment rise 273 percent, revenue grow 38 percent and employee headcount increase 17 percent in the first half of the year, he added.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market