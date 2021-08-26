COVID-19: COVID-19 hits manufacturing, services: TIER

MIXED OUTLOOK: While manufacturers remain wary of the spread of the Delta variant abroad, the service industry is upbeat as a local outbreak is curtailed

Business confidence last month declined in the manufacturing and service sectors amid concern over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide, but improved for the construction sector due to an increase in infrastructure projects, a survey by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) showed yesterday.

The sentiment gauge for the manufacturing industry shed 0.47 points to 103.35 from one month earlier, as some countries tightened measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks and disrupted supply chains, TIER economic forecasting center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) said.

The disruption was most evident in Vietnam and Malaysia, prompting international research bodies to downgrade the GDP growth forecast for Southeast Asia, Sun said.

Strict lockdowns affected production at Taiwanese suppliers of shoes and garments that have manufacturing facilities in those countries, Sun said.

That explained why companies that are optimistic about the outlook in the coming six months fell 4.5 percentage points to 31.7 percent, while those that are pessimistic also weakened 2 percentage points to 15.4 percent, the Taipei-based think tank said.

Suppliers of electronics, base metals and machinery products remained positive about business prospects on expectations of high seasonal demand, while manufacturers of chemical, paper and leather products turned conservative, the survey showed.

The business confidence reading for the service sector slid 1.34 points to 91.37, even though the government conditionally lifted bans on dine-in services, and eased gathering requirements for entertainment and recreational facilities.

Retailers and restaurants are upbeat about business improving in the next six months, while securities houses are bracing for a slowdown following hefty corrections on the stock exchange last month, the survey showed.

Business confidence for the civil engineering and construction sectors picked up 1.74 points to 103.02, as local governments stepped up flood control projects for the typhoon season, it said.

Housing transactions fell last month, but prices held firm, suggesting a resilient market, it said.