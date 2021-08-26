Business confidence last month declined in the manufacturing and service sectors amid concern over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide, but improved for the construction sector due to an increase in infrastructure projects, a survey by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) showed yesterday.
The sentiment gauge for the manufacturing industry shed 0.47 points to 103.35 from one month earlier, as some countries tightened measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks and disrupted supply chains, TIER economic forecasting center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) said.
The disruption was most evident in Vietnam and Malaysia, prompting international research bodies to downgrade the GDP growth forecast for Southeast Asia, Sun said.
Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times
Strict lockdowns affected production at Taiwanese suppliers of shoes and garments that have manufacturing facilities in those countries, Sun said.
That explained why companies that are optimistic about the outlook in the coming six months fell 4.5 percentage points to 31.7 percent, while those that are pessimistic also weakened 2 percentage points to 15.4 percent, the Taipei-based think tank said.
Suppliers of electronics, base metals and machinery products remained positive about business prospects on expectations of high seasonal demand, while manufacturers of chemical, paper and leather products turned conservative, the survey showed.
The business confidence reading for the service sector slid 1.34 points to 91.37, even though the government conditionally lifted bans on dine-in services, and eased gathering requirements for entertainment and recreational facilities.
Retailers and restaurants are upbeat about business improving in the next six months, while securities houses are bracing for a slowdown following hefty corrections on the stock exchange last month, the survey showed.
Business confidence for the civil engineering and construction sectors picked up 1.74 points to 103.02, as local governments stepped up flood control projects for the typhoon season, it said.
Housing transactions fell last month, but prices held firm, suggesting a resilient market, it said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market