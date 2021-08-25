GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch.
As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said.
The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order.
Photo courtesy of GlobalWafers
The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the company said.
“We have high and long order visibility, not only for the second half of this year, but also for next year and the year after,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online media briefing. “Demand will not be a concern over the next few years.”
“Many customers urged us to expand capacity to cope with future demand,” Hsu said.
GlobalWafers, whose clients include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and GlobalFoundries, said that most of its customers asked for stable wafer supply for at least three years amid fears that capacity expansion would not catch up with rising demand.
GlobalWafers said that it is already facing tight capacity for most of its wafer products.
The prices on the new supply contracts are above average, as the company has to factor in foreign exchange risks and increasing costs of manufacturing, amid rising expenses for shipping, chemicals and other materials, Hsu said.
Hopefully, the price hikes would also help offset higher expected deprecation and amortization costs in 2023 and 2024, she said.
Over the next two-and-half years, GlobalWafers plans to spend about US$800 million on brown-field capacity expansion in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and the US to meet increasing demand, the firm said.
The investment would boost its 12-inch wafer capacity by 10 to 15 percent, mostly in the middle of 2023, which would add more than the 100,000 advanced 12-inch wafers that some analysts have predicted, it said.
GlobalWafers also hopes to improve its gross margin, Hsu said.
Based on healthy outlooks for demand and pricing, some analysts have projected that gross margin might reach 40 percent next year, Hsu said.
“We might reach that goal, if there are no significant ups-and-downs in foreign exchange rates and shipping costs,” she said.
GlobalWafers reiterated that it expects to wrap up the acquisition of German wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG by the end of this year.
GlobalWafers is still waiting for final regulatory approval from competition watchdogs in China, Germany, Japan and the US, it said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market