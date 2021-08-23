Standard Chartered Taiwan garners awards

Staff writer





Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行) on Thursday said it took home the “International Retail Bank of the Year — Taiwan” title from this year’s Retail Banking Awards presented by Asian Banking and Finance magazine for the second year in a row.

The bank also received the “Wealth Management Platform of the Year-Taiwan” and the “Corporate Social Responsibility & Green Program of the Year” awards from the magazine.

Standard Chartered Taiwan is also highly rated by professionals and consumers among foreign banks in the nation, as it also received Excellence Magazine’s “Best Digital Bank Award” and “Best Social Inclusion Award” on Thursday, it said.

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd consumer, private and business banking head Kate Lin, left, receives Excellence Magazine’s “Best Digital Bank Award” and “Best Social Inclusion Award” from Commerce Development Research Institute chairman Hsu Tain-tsair at a ceremony in Taipei on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd

Standard Chartered Taiwan consumer, private and business banking head Kate Lin (林素真) said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have not only changed people’s daily behavior patterns, but also tested the innovation capability and resilience of banking services.

Standard Chartered Taiwan’s digital banking strategy and advanced deployment of related platforms, coupled with its customized services, fully support clients’ financial needs and make the “International Retail Bank of the Year — Taiwan” award more precious, Lin said.

In addition, Standard Chartered Taiwan said its efforts in actively implementing financial innovation in its investment and wealth management services have been recognized by its clients.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has become more severe, clients have increasingly made investments or transactions through digital channels. The bank said that the proportion of clients subscribed to funds through digital channels alone has increased by 20 percent.

The bank said its online foreign-exchange trading platform provides 24-hour foreign-exchange transaction service. Along with real-time foreign exchange quotes and foreign-exchange order watch functions, the bank’s digital services have significantly improved convenience for its clients to conduct foreign exchange transactions, it said.

The bank in May launched an online foreign-exchange event to encourage its clients to use digital channels during the pandemic, which led to a 43 percent monthly increase in the number of clients using the channels, it added.

Standard Chartered Taiwan said that winning the “Best Digital Bank Award” for the second time as a foreign bank, as well as the “Best Social Inclusion Award,” from Excellence Magazine shows that it is committed to fulfilling its corporate citizenship responsibilities, as well as community feedback and care for disadvantaged people, in addition to its core financial business.

For instance, the Futuremakers charity program promoted by the bank focuses on visually impaired and low and middle-income disadvantaged people aged 16 to 35, aiming to help them pursue higher education and careers, it said.

Last year, the bank served more than 1,200 disadvantaged young people through the program, while its employees also helped disadvantaged youths and families overcome difficulties through various assistance projects, it added.

Standard Chartered Taiwan said that whether it is “International Retail Bank of the Year-Taiwan,” “Wealth Management Platform of the Year-Taiwan” and “Best Digital Bank Award” that focus on its core financial business, or “Corporate Social Responsibility & Green Program of the year” and “Best Social Inclusion Award” that affirms its corporate social responsibility, it will continue to focuses on the development of digital banking, expand the financial ecosystem through cooperation with multiple partners, and combine group resources to provide clients in Taiwan with world-class financial services and help them align with international trends.

The bank said it will also promote sustainable development with practical actions, aiming to become the world’s most sustainable bank.