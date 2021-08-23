HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has offered Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) a green loan to purchase energy-efficient products, marking the bank’s first green loan to an electric scooter manufacturer.
Although many people think green loans are exclusive to renewable energy developers, they actually have a broader application, and are extended to any business that can improve the environment, HSBC Taiwan commercial banking head Stanley Hsiao (蕭仲程) told the Taipei Times on Aug. 13.
“Whether a business can reduce carbon emissions or lower its fuel consumption are not the only criteria we use to determine whether to approve a green loan. We also take into account its deployment of energy-efficient technology as important and helpful to the environment,” Hsiao said.
Photo: Reuters
The latter makes a case for Gogoro, which does not directly use green energy to power its battery-swapping stations, but utilizes many energy-efficient components for its electric scooters, including a core component battery, he said.
To avoid having the funds used for just any environmentally friendly expenditure, the bank has required Gogoro to use the funds only for battery purchases and to routinely track the fund flow to check “if the money is being spent in the right place,” he added.
Hsiao did not disclose the size of the loan extended to the electric scooter maker due to a confidentiality agreement, saying only that the figure would be in the middle level of all green loans or sustainability-linked loans HSBC Bank Taiwan has offered.
The bank has also provided green loans or regular corporate loans to local suppliers of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, but the loan to Gogoro is the first to an electric scooter maker, he said.
Hsiao said he holds a conservative outlook for the growth of green loans, because compared with sustainability-linked loans, green loans have stricter rules for banks and their corporate clients.
Sustainability-linked loans allow loan-takers to use the funds for general corporate purposes, not just green projects, he said.
Given the stricter criteria for green loans, banks need to carefully communicate to clients what kinds of projects they can spend the money on and to keep on following their progress, he said.
That partly explains why sustainability-linked loans have grown faster than green loans in Taiwan, he said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,