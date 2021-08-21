GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd is offering more than 1,000 jobs on new production lines in Tainan, with operations set to start in October, the company said on Tuesday.
Garmin plans to hire more than 1,000 workers for its plant at Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區) in Tainan’s Sinshih District (新市), with positions ranging from engineers and assembly line workers to administrative staff, the company said in a statement.
It plans to invest NT$9 billion (US$323.3 million) in new capacity, as its production in Taiwan, which accounts for 95 percent of its global output, is near full capacity because of strong global demand, Garmin said.
According to the quarterly earnings report released late last month, Garmin posted revenue of US$1.33 billion and profits of US$371 million during the April-June period.
The company saw double-digit annual growth in its five main businesses during the April-to-June period — 74 percent in automobile-related products, 66 percent in marine business, 57 percent in outdoors business, 43 percent in aviation products and 40 percent in fitness-related products.
While accepting online interview appointments through its Web site, Garmin also plans to hold a recruitment campaign in the industrial park starting on Monday, and at locations in Tainan on Saturdays through Sept. 18, it said.
Garmin estimates that its new production lines in Tainan would create more than NT$50 billion in annual production value.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month