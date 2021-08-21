Garmin to offer over 1,000 jobs in Tainan expansion

Staff writer, with CNA





GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd is offering more than 1,000 jobs on new production lines in Tainan, with operations set to start in October, the company said on Tuesday.

Garmin plans to hire more than 1,000 workers for its plant at Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區) in Tainan’s Sinshih District (新市), with positions ranging from engineers and assembly line workers to administrative staff, the company said in a statement.

It plans to invest NT$9 billion (US$323.3 million) in new capacity, as its production in Taiwan, which accounts for 95 percent of its global output, is near full capacity because of strong global demand, Garmin said.

According to the quarterly earnings report released late last month, Garmin posted revenue of US$1.33 billion and profits of US$371 million during the April-June period.

The company saw double-digit annual growth in its five main businesses during the April-to-June period — 74 percent in automobile-related products, 66 percent in marine business, 57 percent in outdoors business, 43 percent in aviation products and 40 percent in fitness-related products.

While accepting online interview appointments through its Web site, Garmin also plans to hold a recruitment campaign in the industrial park starting on Monday, and at locations in Tainan on Saturdays through Sept. 18, it said.

Garmin estimates that its new production lines in Tainan would create more than NT$50 billion in annual production value.