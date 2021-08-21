Export orders rose 21.4 percent year-on-year to US$55.3 billion last month, marking the best July figure ever, statistics from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday showed.
Last month’s figure beat the expectations of the ministry, which predicted another robust annual growth this month.
Export orders are forecast to reach US$55 billion to US$56.5 billion this month, up 20.9 percent to 24.2 percent on an annual basis, the ministry said.
Last month also represented the 17th month of consecutive annual growth for orders. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Taiwanese tech products has boomed due to work-from-home and distance-learning trends.
The demand for electronics has not weakened, and has been complemented by a recovery in demand among traditional sectors, such as chemicals, basic metals and plastic products, ministry data showed.
“With global recovery strengthening, we are seeing strong demand for both high-tech and traditional sectors,” Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told a videoconference.
Orders for electronics and information and communications technology products grew 22.3 and 4.4 percent respectively, while orders for basic metals jumped 64.7 percent year-on-year, ministry data showed.
Orders for chemical products surged 42.3 percent and those for plastic products soared 44 percent, the data showed.
Despite rapidly increasing vaccination rates in major economies such as the US and the EU, a COVID-19 resurgence due to the spread of the Delta variant, especially in Southeast Asia, is a potential cause for concern for Taiwanese manufacturers.
In the past three months, 240,000 new cases were confirmed in Vietnam alone.
“Of the 98 companies with manufacturing facilities in the affected regions that answered our survey, 33 had to temporarily suspend taking orders,” Huang said.
“However, the overall number affected is still small and many companies have the ability to transfer orders to their Chinese or other plants,” she said.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month