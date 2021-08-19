Three unions from state mining enterprise CODELCO, the largest producer of copper in the world, are on strike after rejecting a new labor agreement, a union leader said on Tuesday.
The Suplant union began a strike on Tuesday at the Andina mining division to join two other unions that started industrial action last week. It comes just days after Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP reached a deal with workers at the world’s biggest copper mine, Escondida, also in Chile, to avoid strike action there.
The Andina unions have rejected a new labor agreement that would remove health benefits for new employees, as well as compensation related to years of service.
Photo: Reuters
“Suplant is declaring a strike because CODELCO’s executives want to reduce labor costs by removing health and taking away the rights to compensation for years of service, and we won’t allow it,” Suplant president Clodomiro Vasquez said.
The Andina division comprises the underground Rio Blanco mine and the open air Sur Sur mine, which together produced more than 184,000 tonnes of copper last year.
The three striking unions represent 1,300 of the 1,437 Andina workers.
The other two unions — the Industrial Union of Labor Integration and the Unified Union of Workers — released a statement saying “there has been a tremendous effort during the pandemic” and that they worked “under extreme cold and heat, exposed to physical and chemical risks ... mental burden and overwork.”
CODELCO, which produces 8 percent of the world’s copper, said the offer “represents the company’s maximum effort.”
While much of Chile was put under lockdown at times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the vital mining industry was always kept operational.
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer with 5.6 million tonnes a year, which makes up 28 percent of global output, much of which is sold to China, the world’s biggest consumer. Mining makes up 10 to 15 percent of its GDP and half of its exports.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus