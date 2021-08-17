HOTELS
Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure
US hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp on Sunday said it entered a deal to purchase resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners for US$2.7 billion in cash. In 2017, KKR and KSL bought the Pennsylvania-based resort operator from Bain Capital for an undisclosed price. The acquisition of Apple Leisure Group’s asset-light business would increase the percentage of revenues and earnings Hyatt would generate from fees, Hyatt said in a statement. After the deal is completed, Hyatt would double its global resort footprint, it added.
SINGAPORE
Residential deals pick up
The city-state’s residential market rebounded the most in six months, signaling the sector’s resilience as buyers anticipate COVID-19 restrictions easing. Purchases of new private units rose 82 percent to 1,589 last month, from 872 in June, Urban Redevelopment Authority data showed yesterday. It is the highest increase since January, when 1,633 homes were sold. The jump is due to buyers rushing to purchase homes out of fear of being priced out, especially as the economy is poised for further recovery amid the government’s plans to reopen the country, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).
AVIATION
Sydney ready for bidders
Sydney Airport yesterday said that it is prepared to hold discussions with suitors over a takeover offer of more than US$16.8 billion as the company’s largest shareholder, UniSuper Ltd, agitated for negotiations to start. The airport said it is “open to engaging” with the bidders, led by IFM Investors, if they make an offer that reflects “long-term value.” At the same time, Sydney Airport rejected a small sweetener from the group that boosted the newest proposal to A$22.8 billion (US$16.73 billion). UniSuper, which would fold its 15 percent stake into the take-private group, said the latest A$8.45-a-share bid, up from A$8.25, was “the basis for a reasonable negotiation.”
PETROCHEMICALS
Liaoning Bora investigated
The management of troubled private oil refiner Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (遼寧寶來) has been taken over by government officials from China’s Panjin city amid a tax probe that could lead to heavy fines and possible insolvency, people familiar with the situation said. A team led by officials from the northeastern city, where the conglomerate is based, has been appointed to run the company from this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is sensitive. Bora is seeking to restructure and avoid collapse due to mounting financial woes brought on by unpaid taxes.
AIRLINES
Berlin to cut Lufthansa stake
Germany plans to sell up to one-quarter of its 20 percent stake in Lufthansa AG over the coming weeks, the German Finance Agency said yesterday, citing positive developments at the bailed-out airline. Lufthansa had received a 9 billion euro (US$10.6 billion) package from the German Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which was set up to help companies to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. The WSF has said it would sell the complete stake, which is worth more than 1 billion euros, before the end of 2023. Lufthansa plans to issue new shares, probably before the Sept. 26 parliamentary elections, to help it to return bailout money to taxpayers.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to