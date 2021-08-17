World Business Quick Take

HOTELS

Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure

US hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp on Sunday said it entered a deal to purchase resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners for US$2.7 billion in cash. In 2017, KKR and KSL bought the Pennsylvania-based resort operator from Bain Capital for an undisclosed price. The acquisition of Apple Leisure Group’s asset-light business would increase the percentage of revenues and earnings Hyatt would generate from fees, Hyatt said in a statement. After the deal is completed, Hyatt would double its global resort footprint, it added.

SINGAPORE

Residential deals pick up

The city-state’s residential market rebounded the most in six months, signaling the sector’s resilience as buyers anticipate COVID-19 restrictions easing. Purchases of new private units rose 82 percent to 1,589 last month, from 872 in June, Urban Redevelopment Authority data showed yesterday. It is the highest increase since January, when 1,633 homes were sold. The jump is due to buyers rushing to purchase homes out of fear of being priced out, especially as the economy is poised for further recovery amid the government’s plans to reopen the country, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).

AVIATION

Sydney ready for bidders

Sydney Airport yesterday said that it is prepared to hold discussions with suitors over a takeover offer of more than US$16.8 billion as the company’s largest shareholder, UniSuper Ltd, agitated for negotiations to start. The airport said it is “open to engaging” with the bidders, led by IFM Investors, if they make an offer that reflects “long-term value.” At the same time, Sydney Airport rejected a small sweetener from the group that boosted the newest proposal to A$22.8 billion (US$16.73 billion). UniSuper, which would fold its 15 percent stake into the take-private group, said the latest A$8.45-a-share bid, up from A$8.25, was “the basis for a reasonable negotiation.”

PETROCHEMICALS

Liaoning Bora investigated

The management of troubled private oil refiner Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (遼寧寶來) has been taken over by government officials from China’s Panjin city amid a tax probe that could lead to heavy fines and possible insolvency, people familiar with the situation said. A team led by officials from the northeastern city, where the conglomerate is based, has been appointed to run the company from this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is sensitive. Bora is seeking to restructure and avoid collapse due to mounting financial woes brought on by unpaid taxes.

AIRLINES

Berlin to cut Lufthansa stake

Germany plans to sell up to one-quarter of its 20 percent stake in Lufthansa AG over the coming weeks, the German Finance Agency said yesterday, citing positive developments at the bailed-out airline. Lufthansa had received a 9 billion euro (US$10.6 billion) package from the German Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which was set up to help companies to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. The WSF has said it would sell the complete stake, which is worth more than 1 billion euros, before the end of 2023. Lufthansa plans to issue new shares, probably before the Sept. 26 parliamentary elections, to help it to return bailout money to taxpayers.