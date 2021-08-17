Scooter and motorcycle maker Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) yesterday said it expects chip constraints to be alleviated by the end of the year at the earliest, after struggling with chip supply since the second quarter.
In addition to chip shortages, rising manufacturing costs due to higher shipping and raw material prices in the first half of this year placed pressure on the company’s profitability, chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) said.
“We have been grappling with a chip supply issue over the past few months,” Ko said. “Supply is tight, and we have had to push back shipments by between 20,000 and 30,000 vehicles for overseas markets.”
Photo courtesy of Kwang Yang Motor Co
Demand from the US market has been soaring this year, thanks to the administration of US President Joe Biden’s stimulus packages to revive the economy, Ko said.
“The company’s sales in the US jumped to record highs this year. We could not supply as many vehicles as customers ordered,” because of the chip shortage, he said.
Kwang Yang and its peers are at a disadvantage when securing chip supply compared with smartphone and other electronics makers, due to their smaller market scale, Ko said.
Moreover, chips used in scooters are made using less advanced technologies, but are highly customized, he added.
After some recent positive developments, the company believes “there is a chance the chip shortage could ease in the fourth quarter,” Ko said.
To satisfy foreign customers’ demand, Kwang Yang was forced to source chips on the spot market at prices 10 times higher than normal, Kwang Yang chief executive officer Ko Chun-ping (柯俊斌) said last week.
Due to insufficient chip supply, Kwang Yang has seen its scooter inventory in Taiwan drop to 20,000 vehicles, which is less than half of its monthly sales, it said.
Aside from chips, there is speculation that supply of electric batteries could become tight soon, but Allen Ko said that would not be a serious concern for Kwang Yang as it should be on its suppliers’ priority lists due to the leading position it enjoys in the electric scooter industry, he added.
Kwang Yang mainly sources batteries from LG Chem Ltd.
Allen Ko said scooter sales in Taiwan are expected to plunge 30 percent year-on-year this quarter, worsening from an annual decline of 23 percent last quarter and 10 percent in the first quarter.
The company has also lowered its forecast for scooter sales in Taiwan this year to below 850,000 units, down about 19 percent from the 1.05 million units sold last year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to