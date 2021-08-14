Disney to launch local streaming service in November

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Walt Disney Co is to launch its streaming service Disney+ in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea in November, it said yesterday.

The US media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California, made the announcement at its earnings call for the quarter ending on July 3, when it announced a profit as reopened parks provided a revenue boost.

“The response toward Disney+ across Asia Pacific has exceeded our expectations, as consumers seek diverse entertainment content and are drawn to our portfolio of brands and franchises,” Walt Disney president for Asia-Pacific Luke Kang (姜熡可) said in a statement.

The streaming service is available in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand, Disney said.

Disney+ Japan would also be expanded in October to feature additional general entertainment content, it added.

“We are pleased with the subscriber growth and partnerships forged in markets, and look forward to engaging with more consumers across the region through unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery,” Kang said.

In Thailand, the streaming service has topped app store charts since its launch on June 30, it said, adding that it is the leading subscription video-on-demand service in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Disney+ offers a selection of films and television programming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and Star, which includes a growing stable of local and regional content, the company said.

The streaming service features exclusive original content and specials, including Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Lucasfilms’ The Mandalorian, which takes place in the Star Wars universe, it said. It also includes films such as Pixar’s Luca and the National Geographic series Secrets of the Whales, as well as the musical Hamilton, it added.

The company said it would soon disclose more details on the forthcoming streaming service.

Disney+ is available in 61 countries and 21 languages across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.