Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported net profit of NT$34.69 billion (US$1.25 billion) for last quarter, compared with a net loss of NT$67.53 million a year earlier, thanks to strong freight rates.
On a quarterly basis, profit was up 41 percent from NT$24.51 billion, it said.
For the first six months, Yang Ming’s net profit was NT$59.2 billion, compared with a net loss of NT$885 million a year earlier, while its gross margin advanced from 5.63 percent to 56 percent over the period.
Photo courtesy of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp
Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$17.88 in the first half of the year, it said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
It outperformed its local peers, with Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) reporting EPS of NT$15.03, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) reported EPS of NT$15.19, companies’ data showed.
Evergreen Marine’s second-quarter net profit was NT$42.05 billion, about 13 times higher than the NT$3 billion it made a year earlier, the company said last week.
First-half profit was NT$78 billion, about 28 times more than the NT$2.75 billion it reported a year earlier, it said.
The company’s gross margin was 53 percent for the first six months, higher than 12 percent from a year earlier, data showed.
Wan Hai on Monday posted net profit of NT$33.68 billion for the first half of the year, which was 18 times higher than the NT$1.75 billion a year earlier, while its gross margin rose from 12.62 percent a year earlier to 50 percent, it said in a stock exchange filing.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
Global investors are shocked to have discovered that China is run by communists. Shares of online education companies collapsed last week after the Chinese government all but outlawed the industry, and Internet behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) shed more than US$50 billion of value at one point on Tuesday after state media declared electronic games to be “spiritual opium.” China’s leaders are making abundantly clear where they stand on the tension between private profits and social well-being. These sudden regulatory shifts have thrown asset managers across the world into a frenzy of effort to understand and explain how prospects for