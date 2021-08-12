By Angelica Oung
Staff reporter
Revenue in the computer and information technology (IT) services sector rose 11 percent year-on-year to NT$105.7 billion (US$3.8 billion) in the second quarter of this year, the highest second-quarter figure on record, on the back of work-from-home demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times
The increase was mostly driven by strong sales in the computer programming industry, which jumped 9.7 percent annually to a record NT$78.9 billion, as remote work arrangements required firms to deploy network storage servers and boosted demand for information security and network architecture products, the ministry said in a report.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said that work-from-home needs extended beyond demand from employees upgrading office equipment.
“Businesses seeking to accommodate work-from-home needs had to widely upgrade their corporate IT equipment such as servers and data protection,” Huang said. “Software and hardware demands for network architecture grew, leading to growth in the computer programming industry.”
The IT services industry’s sales rose 14.7 percent to NT$26.8 billion, also a record increase, as Web design and management fees increased, and digital advertisement sales soared, the report said.
In the first half of the year, the computer and IT services sector posted record combined revenue of NT$209.2 billion, up 12.4 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.
The computer programming industry’s revenue rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier to NT$157.1 billion, while the IT services industry increased by 15.8 percent to NT$52.1 billion, it said.
However, the technical support and professional services sector’s revenue declined 1.1 percent from a year earlier to NT$74.1 billion, the ministry said.
The sector’s performance was affected by sales declines of 11.9 in the photography industry, and 7.2 percent in the advertising and market research industry, which posted revenues of NT$1.7 billion and NT$34.4 billion respectively.
Within the sector, revenue in the professional design industry rose 6.2 percent to NT$17.2 billion, as demand for interior, exhibition and industrial design expanded, while revenue in the management and consulting industry increased 5.4 percent to NT$20.8 billion, also a record, attributable to growing business for consulting across domains such as corporate finance, human resources management and energy consumption, the ministry said.
Overall, the technical support and professional services sector reported first-half revenue edging up 0.4 percent to NT$144.6 billion, the ministry added.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could