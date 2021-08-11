TSMC to issue US$9bn of bonds in Taiwan, US

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion.

The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029.

The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s logo is pictured at the company’s headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park on June 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

TSMC has raised its capital spending for this year to US$30 billion, with 80 percent of the amount earmarked for advanced technology capacity expansion that includes 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies in Taiwan.

The board approved capital appropriations of about US$17.57 billion for the installation of advanced, mature and specialty technology capacity, as well as the installation and upgrade of advanced packaging capacity, TSMC said in a statement.

The funds will also cover research and development, and capital expenditure for next quarter.

The directors also ratified a donation of 5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control to help curb a domestic virus outbreak.

The overall cost of the donation is estimated at US$175 million, including vaccine procurement, cold-chain logistics, handling services and insurance, it said.

The board also approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for the second quarter of this year.

In a separate statement, TSMC said its revenue contracted 16.1 percent to NT$124.56 billion (US$4.48 billion) last month from NT$148.47 billion in June.

On an annual basis, revenue expanded 17.5 percent from NT$105.96 billion.

Consolidated revenue expanded 18.1 percent to NT$859.11 billion in the first seven months of this year, compared with NT$727.26 billion in the same period last year.