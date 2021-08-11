ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂科技), a display driver IC and memorychip tester and packager, yesterday said that it is raising the prices of most packaging and testing services this quarter as robust demand continues to drive its factory utilization to a high level, compared with an average of 87 percent last quarter.
The Hsinchu-based firm started to raise prices of packaging and testing services last month to reflect higher raw material costs and worsening capacity constraints amid constant delays in the delivery of new manufacturing equipment, it said.
Higher utilization rates and price increases are to give a further lift to the company’s net profit this quarter, ChipMOS chairman Cheng Chih-chieh (鄭世杰) told a videoconference.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“In the wake of recovering demand, the company expects the growth momentum to extend into this quarter from last quarter,” Cheng said. “All of the company’s product lines will benefit.”
ChipMOS is expanding its capacity to meet customers’ demand, but the supply of raw materials and manufacturing equipment is unstable, he said.
This quarter, its testing and packaging service for memory chips is to outgrow the driver IC business due to a lack of supply of wafers, which would lead to fluctuations in the utilization of driver IC equipment, he added.
“We do not see wafer supply tightness ending in the short term,” Cheng said. “Customer demand remains strong.”
The driver IC segment contributed 45.4 percent of total revenue last quarter, while the chip testing and packaging segment accounted for 43.1 percent.
The company is optimistic about its revenue growth this quarter and next quarter, as customers are proactively building inventory to cope with rebounding demand for consumer electronics and automotive parts, Cheng said.
ChipMOS yesterday reported that revenue hit a record high of NT$2.42 billion (US$86.95 million) last month, up 2.5 percent from NT$2.36 billion in June and an increase of 28.16 percent from NT$1.89 billion in the same period last year.
The company posted a net profit of NT$1.28 billion for the second quarter, a 135 percent annual increase.
Gross margin improved to 28.2 percent from 24.2 percent in the first quarter and 20.7 percent in the same period last year.
ChipMOS booked NT$60 million of income from its Chinese subsidiary Unimos Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co Ltd (紫光宏茂) last quarter, it said.
Unimos Microelectronics, a joint venture with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光), swung into profit in the second quarter and is expected to continue growing after receiving new orders from Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), ChipMOS said.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after