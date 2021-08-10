One of the world’s largest container ships, the 24,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) Ever Ace (長範輪), successfully docked at the Port of Taipei on Sunday afternoon as part of the ship’s maiden voyage.
At 400m long and 61.5m wide, it is the largest container ship ever accommodated at an international harbor in Taiwan, said Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC, 台灣港務), which operates the port in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里).
Assisted by port personnel, the ship docked at about 4pm and was welcomed by a water cannon salute to mark its arrival, the company said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Ports Corp
The ship, which has a deck the size of four soccer pitches, has a maximum cruising speed of 22.6 knots (41.9kph).
The Ever Ace is the first of 12 container ships ordered by Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) from shipyards in China and South Korea.
The Ever Ace was built by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co and was delivered to Evergreen Marine on July 29.
On July 30, the vessel made its maiden voyage to Qingdao, China, before traveling to Shanghai and Ningbo, and then on to Taipei.
The Ever Ace is to head to China’s Port of Yantian on its next stop, before heading to Europe.
The mega carrier is to provide transport services between Asia and northern Europe.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go