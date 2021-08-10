Huge container ship docks in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA





One of the world’s largest container ships, the 24,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) Ever Ace (長範輪), successfully docked at the Port of Taipei on Sunday afternoon as part of the ship’s maiden voyage.

At 400m long and 61.5m wide, it is the largest container ship ever accommodated at an international harbor in Taiwan, said Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC, 台灣港務), which operates the port in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里).

Assisted by port personnel, the ship docked at about 4pm and was welcomed by a water cannon salute to mark its arrival, the company said.

A tugboat fires its water cannons to welcome the 24,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit container ship Ever Ace to the Port of Taipei on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Ports Corp

The ship, which has a deck the size of four soccer pitches, has a maximum cruising speed of 22.6 knots (41.9kph).

The Ever Ace is the first of 12 container ships ordered by Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) from shipyards in China and South Korea.

The Ever Ace was built by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co and was delivered to Evergreen Marine on July 29.

On July 30, the vessel made its maiden voyage to Qingdao, China, before traveling to Shanghai and Ningbo, and then on to Taipei.

The Ever Ace is to head to China’s Port of Yantian on its next stop, before heading to Europe.

The mega carrier is to provide transport services between Asia and northern Europe.