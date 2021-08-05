Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Tech stocks push up TAIEX

Taiwanese shares gained yesterday as the bellwether electronics sector continued its rise in the wake of a rally among tech stocks on US markets. However, some old economy stocks, in particular in the steel sector, remained in the doldrums, dampening the upturn on the broader market, dealers said. In addition, turnover kept falling amid rising concerns over escalating infections with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries and investors fearing interruptions to the recovery of the global economy, they said. Moreover, many local companies are soon to report their sales for last month, prompting investors to wait for real numbers, they added. The TAIEX closed up 70.13 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,623.89. Turnover totaled NT$374.025 billion (US$13.44 billion), compared with Tuesday’s NT$390.3 billion, with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.62 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

DISPLAYS

Innolux shares surge

Shares of LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) surged yesterday after the company reported improved profitability in the second quarter. Innolux closed up 10 percent, the largest gain on the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The company on Tuesday reported net profit of NT$21.4 billion in the second quarter, its highest quarterly profit and a sequential increase of 85.1 percent. That translated to earnings per share of NT$2.05. Innolux’s consolidated sales rose 11.21 percent from the first quarter to NT$93.2 billion, while operating income rose 59.8 percent to NT$23.8 billion. Innolux said that the sales and profit numbers largely reflected increasing global demand due to many economies reopening after lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Nuvoton predicts imbalance

Semiconductor firms would continue to struggle to meet customer demand, especially from the automotive sector, in the second half of this year, Nuvoton Technology Corp (新唐科技) said yesterday. The statement came after the Hsinchu-based supplier of microcontrollers reported record revenue of NT$10.61 billion in the second quarter, up 5.38 percent from the first quarter on the back of rising product prices. Net income for the second quarter also surged 247 percent sequentially to a record of NT$939 million, thanks to improved gross margin and investment gains. Earnings per share were NT$2.37 in the second quarter and NT$3.07 in the first half of this year.

ENERGY

EU firm opens local factory

A new wind turbine assembly facility operated by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has started production in Taichung, making it the firm’s first plant outside Europe. Siemens Gamesa in a statement on Tuesday said that the new facility would primarily provide equipment for the 900-megawatt Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms, which are under development by the Danish firm Orsted A/S. Siemens Gamesa’s 30,000m2 assembly plant “reinforces our local footprint in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region,” the German-Spanish joint venture said. The plant would assemble the SG 8.0-167 DD turbines for the Changhua sites, it said. The Greater Changhua 1 and 2a wind farms are 35km to 50km off the coast of Changhua County.