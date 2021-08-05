E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) yesterday posted record-high net fee income of NT$10.41 billion (US$374 million) for the first six months of the year on the back of growing wealth management and brokerage businesses, but its credit card business lost steam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The financial conglomerate’s wealth management operations generated a net fee income of NT$4.85 million in the first six months, up 2 percent year-on-year and the highest level ever, E.Sun Financial told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Wealth management operations remained stable despite surging local COVID-19 infections in May, as the firm’s banking arm, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), tweaked its mobile app to enable customers to buy funds or foreign bonds without the need to visit a branch, it said.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
The number of transactions conducted on the app grew 185 percent from a year earlier, it added.
Net fee income from its brokerage, E.Sun Securities Co (玉山證券), advanced 93 percent year-on-year to NT$1.9 billion in the first six months, also a record high, thanks to more investors participating in the local stock market, the company said.
By comparison, net fee income from the bank’s credit card business declined 14 percent year-on-year to NT$2.75 billion, as consumers’ overseas spending remained low due to border controls, while domestic consumption also slumped due to the local COVID-19 outbreak, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said.
The number of active cards fell to 4.47 million as of the end of June, down 15,000 from the end of last year, while monthly spending per card also fell 10 percent to NT$7,832, which reduced the bank’s market share by 1 percentage point to 14.5 percent, company data showed.
“However, we still hold an upbeat outlook for the credit card business for the second half of this year, as we believe that domestic spending will rebound with the vaccination rate rising and the COVID-19 alert being lowered,” Huang said.
Huang was more conservative about consumers’ foreign spending.
“It is not likely that international travel will resume this year, so we will see how it goes next year,” he said.
However, the local COVID-19 outbreak did not affect the corporate banking business, as many of the bank’s corporate clients are trade-oriented and the nation’s exports remained strong, Huang said.
Operations at branches in Southeast Asia remained normal, despite COVID-19 outbreaks, he said.
The bank’s loan book grew 7.7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.65 trillion in the first half of the year, with lending to small and medium-sized enterprises expanding 15 percent to NT$449 billion and mortgages up 16 percent to NT$414 billion, company data showed.
The bank’s non-performing loan ratio decreased by 2 basis points from a year earlier to 0.17 percent as at the end of June, the data showed.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination