E.Sun Financial posts record-high fee income

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) yesterday posted record-high net fee income of NT$10.41 billion (US$374 million) for the first six months of the year on the back of growing wealth management and brokerage businesses, but its credit card business lost steam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial conglomerate’s wealth management operations generated a net fee income of NT$4.85 million in the first six months, up 2 percent year-on-year and the highest level ever, E.Sun Financial told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

Wealth management operations remained stable despite surging local COVID-19 infections in May, as the firm’s banking arm, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), tweaked its mobile app to enable customers to buy funds or foreign bonds without the need to visit a branch, it said.

E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times

The number of transactions conducted on the app grew 185 percent from a year earlier, it added.

Net fee income from its brokerage, E.Sun Securities Co (玉山證券), advanced 93 percent year-on-year to NT$1.9 billion in the first six months, also a record high, thanks to more investors participating in the local stock market, the company said.

By comparison, net fee income from the bank’s credit card business declined 14 percent year-on-year to NT$2.75 billion, as consumers’ overseas spending remained low due to border controls, while domestic consumption also slumped due to the local COVID-19 outbreak, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said.

The number of active cards fell to 4.47 million as of the end of June, down 15,000 from the end of last year, while monthly spending per card also fell 10 percent to NT$7,832, which reduced the bank’s market share by 1 percentage point to 14.5 percent, company data showed.

“However, we still hold an upbeat outlook for the credit card business for the second half of this year, as we believe that domestic spending will rebound with the vaccination rate rising and the COVID-19 alert being lowered,” Huang said.

Huang was more conservative about consumers’ foreign spending.

“It is not likely that international travel will resume this year, so we will see how it goes next year,” he said.

However, the local COVID-19 outbreak did not affect the corporate banking business, as many of the bank’s corporate clients are trade-oriented and the nation’s exports remained strong, Huang said.

Operations at branches in Southeast Asia remained normal, despite COVID-19 outbreaks, he said.

The bank’s loan book grew 7.7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.65 trillion in the first half of the year, with lending to small and medium-sized enterprises expanding 15 percent to NT$449 billion and mortgages up 16 percent to NT$414 billion, company data showed.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio decreased by 2 basis points from a year earlier to 0.17 percent as at the end of June, the data showed.