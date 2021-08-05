Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts.
L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests.
The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after authorities lowered the COVID-19 alert to level 2, lifted the ban on dine-in services, and allowed gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, the companies said in a joint statement.
Photo courtesy of Hotel Royal Group
Domestic tourism came to a sudden halt in May when a COVID-19 outbreak escalated and health authorities raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide, shutting recreational facilities and banning dine-in services.
Hopefully, the easing of the alert to level 2 and a rising vaccination rate would help restore some confidence to the domestic tourism sector, the statement said.
Daily locally transmitted infections have dropped to double digits, while the vaccination rate is approaching 35 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday.
The NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay at garden suites at Caesar Park Kenting, a suite overlooking Sun Moon Lake at Fleur de Chine Hotel or a suite with views of Lanyang Plain at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, the statement said.
Vaccinated guests receive NT$5,000 of food, drink and gift coupons, as well as late checkouts, it said.
The NT$38,888 package allows four guests to stay at suites with better views, free luxury meals and wines, and other amenities at the three popular resorts in northern, central and southern Taiwan, it said.
The joint hotel vouchers are available until the end of this month and they are valid this year, it added.
By contrast, Cathay Hospitality Management Co (國泰商旅), an affiliate of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), is courting budget-conscious travelers.
The hospitality group, which operates hotels under the Madison Taipei (台北慕軒) and Hotel Cozzi (和逸) brands, is seeking to shore up sales by offering discount room rates of NT$2,188 per night.
Guests who present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test receive a NT$300 discount, while those who are vaccinated could receive a room upgrade, the company said.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination