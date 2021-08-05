Hotel chains cooperate to woo affluent tourists

JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts.

L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests.

The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after authorities lowered the COVID-19 alert to level 2, lifted the ban on dine-in services, and allowed gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, the companies said in a joint statement.

The swimming pool at the Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County’s Jiaosi Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Hotel Royal Group

Domestic tourism came to a sudden halt in May when a COVID-19 outbreak escalated and health authorities raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide, shutting recreational facilities and banning dine-in services.

Hopefully, the easing of the alert to level 2 and a rising vaccination rate would help restore some confidence to the domestic tourism sector, the statement said.

Daily locally transmitted infections have dropped to double digits, while the vaccination rate is approaching 35 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday.

The NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay at garden suites at Caesar Park Kenting, a suite overlooking Sun Moon Lake at Fleur de Chine Hotel or a suite with views of Lanyang Plain at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, the statement said.

Vaccinated guests receive NT$5,000 of food, drink and gift coupons, as well as late checkouts, it said.

The NT$38,888 package allows four guests to stay at suites with better views, free luxury meals and wines, and other amenities at the three popular resorts in northern, central and southern Taiwan, it said.

The joint hotel vouchers are available until the end of this month and they are valid this year, it added.

By contrast, Cathay Hospitality Management Co (國泰商旅), an affiliate of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), is courting budget-conscious travelers.

The hospitality group, which operates hotels under the Madison Taipei (台北慕軒) and Hotel Cozzi (和逸) brands, is seeking to shore up sales by offering discount room rates of NT$2,188 per night.

Guests who present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test receive a NT$300 discount, while those who are vaccinated could receive a room upgrade, the company said.