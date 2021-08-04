EQUITIES
TAIEX rises on electronics
Taiwanese shares yesterday closed moderately higher after consolidating throughout the session following a mixed performance on US markets, dealers said. While old economy and financial stocks came under pressure as investors took profit, the bellwether electronics sector appeared resilient, lending support to the broader market, they said. The TAIEX ended up 50.48 points, or 0.29 percent, at the day’s high of 17,553.76. Turnover was NT$384.169 billion (US$13.8 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$939 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SOCIETY
Twelve win NT$10m each
Twelve people won a special prize of NT$10 million each in the May-June receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Among the 12, four spent between NT$65 and NT$300 at 7-Eleven stores, while two made purchases at a FamilyMart (全家) convenience store and a Pxmart (全聯) surpermarket. There were also 12 winners of the grand prize of NT$2 million each, the ministry. Meanwhile, four NT$10 million winning receipts for the March-April lottery remain unclaimed, the ministry said, urging the winners to claim the money before the Sept. 6 deadline.
ELECTRONICS
Nan Ya PCB profit up 47%
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp (Nan Ya PCB, 南亞電路板) yesterday reported a second-quarter net profit of NT$2.33 billion, up 47 percent from the first quarter. Earnings per share were NT$3.61, compared with the previous quarter’s NT$2.45. Revenue grew 15 percent sequentially to a record NT$12.49 billion. Gross and operating margins also hit their highest since 2008 at 26.99 percent and 23.03 percent respectively, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the first half of the year, net profit totaled NT$3.91 billion, up 201 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$6.06, the filing said.
AUTOMAKERS
CMC profit jumps 66.4%
China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi sedans and its own CMC commercial vehicles, yesterday said its board of directors signed off on the company’s financial statement for the first half of the year, which showed that net profit grew 66.4 percent year-on-year to NT$2.66 billion, with earnings per share reaching a record NT$4.65. Revenue also increased 9.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$16.195 billion over the period, the company said, attributing the increase to higher auto sales domestically. CMC said it has set a domestic sales target of 50,000 vehicles for this year, as domestic consumption is expected to recover steadily in the second half of the year.
BANKING
Bank’s Miaoli unit approved
The Financial Supervisory Commission has approved Taichung Commercial Bank’s (台中商銀) application to set up a branch in Miaoli County. “Local banks have become more conservative about setting up branches, as they have redirected their focus to digital banking services that can address customers’ needs better than conventional branches amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said last week. Instead of establishing new branches, banks have concentrated more on upgrading their existing branches and rebuilding them as flagship branches to accommodate high net worth clients, Tong said.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination