EQUITIES

TAIEX rises on electronics

Taiwanese shares yesterday closed moderately higher after consolidating throughout the session following a mixed performance on US markets, dealers said. While old economy and financial stocks came under pressure as investors took profit, the bellwether electronics sector appeared resilient, lending support to the broader market, they said. The TAIEX ended up 50.48 points, or 0.29 percent, at the day’s high of 17,553.76. Turnover was NT$384.169 billion (US$13.8 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$939 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

SOCIETY

Twelve win NT$10m each

Twelve people won a special prize of NT$10 million each in the May-June receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Among the 12, four spent between NT$65 and NT$300 at 7-Eleven stores, while two made purchases at a FamilyMart (全家) convenience store and a Pxmart (全聯) surpermarket. There were also 12 winners of the grand prize of NT$2 million each, the ministry. Meanwhile, four NT$10 million winning receipts for the March-April lottery remain unclaimed, the ministry said, urging the winners to claim the money before the Sept. 6 deadline.

ELECTRONICS

Nan Ya PCB profit up 47%

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp (Nan Ya PCB, 南亞電路板) yesterday reported a second-quarter net profit of NT$2.33 billion, up 47 percent from the first quarter. Earnings per share were NT$3.61, compared with the previous quarter’s NT$2.45. Revenue grew 15 percent sequentially to a record NT$12.49 billion. Gross and operating margins also hit their highest since 2008 at 26.99 percent and 23.03 percent respectively, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the first half of the year, net profit totaled NT$3.91 billion, up 201 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$6.06, the filing said.

AUTOMAKERS

CMC profit jumps 66.4%

China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi sedans and its own CMC commercial vehicles, yesterday said its board of directors signed off on the company’s financial statement for the first half of the year, which showed that net profit grew 66.4 percent year-on-year to NT$2.66 billion, with earnings per share reaching a record NT$4.65. Revenue also increased 9.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$16.195 billion over the period, the company said, attributing the increase to higher auto sales domestically. CMC said it has set a domestic sales target of 50,000 vehicles for this year, as domestic consumption is expected to recover steadily in the second half of the year.

BANKING

Bank’s Miaoli unit approved

The Financial Supervisory Commission has approved Taichung Commercial Bank’s (台中商銀) application to set up a branch in Miaoli County. “Local banks have become more conservative about setting up branches, as they have redirected their focus to digital banking services that can address customers’ needs better than conventional branches amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said last week. Instead of establishing new branches, banks have concentrated more on upgrading their existing branches and rebuilding them as flagship branches to accommodate high net worth clients, Tong said.