Continental Holdings seeks earnings boost

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Continental Holdings Corp (欣陸投控) aims to improve its earnings ability this year and beyond by consolidating resources and deepening environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) accountability.

The conglomerate, which owns Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程), Continental Development Corp (大陸建設), and HDEC Corp (欣達環工), has closely monitored the performance of its subsidiaries and pooled their resources to boost synergy, Continental Holdings chairperson Nita Ing (殷琪) told its annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday last week.

The group has used the resources to achieve ESG growth in line with UN recommendations, Ing said, adding that ESG endeavors accounted for 58 percent of revenue last year.

Continental Holdings will regularly disclose its operating situation, while improving communication and relations with investors and shareholders, she said.

In the first six months of this year, the group reported NT$11.95 billion (US$427.86 million) in combined revenue, suggesting a 33.6 percent increase from the same period last year, company data showed.

While business at the three subsidiaries improved, the property development arm showed the most growth, the data showed.

It reported revenue of NT$16.3 billion for the first quarter, more than doubling its sales for the whole of last year, Continental Development chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) said, adding that the gains would be recognized over the next three years.

Shareholders at the meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$1.4 per share from last year’s profit of NT$1.54 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.87, a payout ratio of 74.87 percent.