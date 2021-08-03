More than half of Taiwanese intend to continue working after retirement, while 72 percent would keep wealth management services after retirement to bolster their financial security, a survey released yesterday by Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) showed.
“Retirement has traditionally been viewed as the start of a second life, during which people have the financial stability to allow for a leisurely lifestyle, but this survey indicated that many people do not think that will happen,” National Chengchi University banking professor Sharon Yang (楊曉文) said.
According to the poll, 50.4 percent of respondents said they would not have enough pension when they retire, and 74 percent said they expect the government to reduce pensions.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Life Insurance Co
Ninety-five percent said they were worried about coverage under the nation’s public health system, while more than 60 percent said they were concerned about coverage under the long-term care system, the survey showed.
While 74 percent of respondents said they had purchased medical insurance policies, long-term care insurance was much less popular, with only 35 percent saying they had bought such policies, the survey showed.
NOT REALISTIC
More than 50 percent said they hoped to live at retirement facilities with monthly expenses of less than NT$30,000, but Taiwan Life said that was not practical, adding that most respondents were not aware of how much money they need for retirement.
On average, respondents in this year’s survey said they plan to allocate NT$8,216 per month to prepare for retirement, down from NT$15,086 last year, while they plan to save NT$6,528 yearly for long-term care plans, which was also down from NT$9,905 last year, the insurer said.
“It might be the COVID-19 outbreak that reduced people’s preparation for retirement or long-term care, as people need to spend money fighting the pandemic,” Yang said.
Nearly 40 percent of those who have not retired said they have not finalized their retirement plans yet, but for those who had, they plan to rely on fixed deposits for their retirement, Taiwan Life said.
The poll, which was conducted in May, collected 1,202 valid responses.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control