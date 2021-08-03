Taiya unveils two offshore wind farm projects

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Taiya Renewable Energy Co (台亞風能) has thrown its hat into the ring for the third phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind farm development with two projects totaling 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in capacity, the company said yesterday as it applied for an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

One of the projects, called HuanYu (環宇), with a capacity of 627 megawatts, would be off the coast of Taichung, the firm said.

It would use fixed-bottom turbines and would be submitted to next year’s auction, it added.

The Formosa 1 wind farm is pictured off Miaoli County on Oct. 15, 2019. Photo: Lin Jing-hua, Taipei Times

The other project, called HuanYa (環亞), with 1.43GW capacity, would be farther off Miaoli County and might enter a later auction, the company said.

It would be the first floating offshore wind farm proposal in Taiwan, it said.

“We are still hoping to prepare the HuanYa project in time for the auction next year, but the schedule is really tight,” the company said.

The company’s team comprises talent from other companies that participated in Taiwan’s previous phases of offshore wind farm development, including CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, 台船環海), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) and Germany’s Wpd AG.

The second phase of the nation’s offshore wind farm development was dominated by European players.

However, more local players are likely to join the competition in the third phase, the Bureau of Energy has said.

According to the government’s project selection process for the third phase, developers first need to prove that they have the technical and financial wherewithal to complete the project, while an EIA report would be required to enter the selection process.

A potential candidate has to show that it can comply with a local content requirement, and the projects that pass the selection process would compete on price in a winner-takes-all auction, the bureau said.