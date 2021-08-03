Taiya Renewable Energy Co (台亞風能) has thrown its hat into the ring for the third phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind farm development with two projects totaling 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in capacity, the company said yesterday as it applied for an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
One of the projects, called HuanYu (環宇), with a capacity of 627 megawatts, would be off the coast of Taichung, the firm said.
It would use fixed-bottom turbines and would be submitted to next year’s auction, it added.
Photo: Lin Jing-hua, Taipei Times
The other project, called HuanYa (環亞), with 1.43GW capacity, would be farther off Miaoli County and might enter a later auction, the company said.
It would be the first floating offshore wind farm proposal in Taiwan, it said.
“We are still hoping to prepare the HuanYa project in time for the auction next year, but the schedule is really tight,” the company said.
The company’s team comprises talent from other companies that participated in Taiwan’s previous phases of offshore wind farm development, including CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, 台船環海), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) and Germany’s Wpd AG.
The second phase of the nation’s offshore wind farm development was dominated by European players.
However, more local players are likely to join the competition in the third phase, the Bureau of Energy has said.
According to the government’s project selection process for the third phase, developers first need to prove that they have the technical and financial wherewithal to complete the project, while an EIA report would be required to enter the selection process.
A potential candidate has to show that it can comply with a local content requirement, and the projects that pass the selection process would compete on price in a winner-takes-all auction, the bureau said.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control