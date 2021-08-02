TaiMed reports US$3.55m net loss for second quarter

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





TaiMed Biologics Inc (中裕新藥), an HIV/AIDS drug developer, on Thursday reported a net loss of NT$99.26 million (US$3.55 million) for the second quarter of this year due to high expenses incurred in its clinical trials for two experimental products.

This compares with the company’s net profit of NT$4.91 million in the first quarter of the year.

As its phase 3 clinical trials for its Trogarzo “intravenous push” medication came to an end in the second quarter, along with its phase 1 human trials for its TMB-365 recombinant HIV-fighting monoclonal antibody, TaiMed’s research and development expenses rose, resulting in a net loss, it said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange.

A man walks past the sign of TaiMed Biologics Inc in Taipei’s Nangang District on Dec. 12, 2011. Photo: CN

TaiMed has provided Trogarzo to treat patients with HIV infections since 2018, with the doses administered by intravenous infusion.

The company has worked to offer another option for patients and began the phase 3 trials for Trogarzo with the intravenous push route of administration in 2019.

“By intravenous push, the drug is administered to patients within one minute, much less than 15 minutes by intravenous infusion,” the company said.

“The new delivery process should be more convenient for both patients and doctors,” it said.

Marketing approval for Trogarzo intravenous push would help fortify its place in the HIV treatment market, the company said.