Tainan fab unaffected by gas mishap, rains: TSMC

‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday.

While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said.

Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work.

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan on Thursday. Photo: Hung Rui-ching, Taipei Times

While not confirming that the contamination occurred at the facility, TSMC said that based on an internal assessment, no delays in chip delivery would result from the incident.

Stringent follow-up measures have been implemented to monitor and trace the contamination, TSMC said, adding that this would not significantly affect operations at the site.

Moreover, torrential rains that yesterday caused flooding in Shanhua District (善化) did not affect operation at the nearby Fab 18 or at other facilities at the Southern Taiwan Science Park, the park operator said.

Local media reported 380mm of rainfall within 24 hours at the park, and flooding at parking lots and administrative buildings.

Fab 18 makes chips on TSMC’s 5-nanometer process, its latest technology, which went into mass production in the second quarter.

The plant produces A15 processors for Apple Inc’s new line of iPhones, which are scheduled to be released next month.

TSMC is reportedly the sole supplier of processors for the new iPhones, and a chip delivery delay might affect the line’s release.

Fab 18 reportedly also produces M1X and M2 processors for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models.

Meanwhile, with the approach of the peak season for the global semiconductor industry, any incidents impeding production at TSMC plants might compromise the chipmaker’s third quarter sales, analysts said.

TSMC is developing 2- and 3-nanometer processes, with the latter to start production in the second half of next year.