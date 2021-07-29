Private consumption, which has taken a hit due to a local COVID-19 outbreak that started in May, is not expected to recover until the middle of next year, given Taiwan’s low vaccination coverage and a potential second or third outbreak, Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd said yesterday.
It might take a year for Taiwanese private consumption to fully recover, according to the bank’s prediction model, DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) told a videoconference.
“We expect the nation’s private consumption to represent a Nike-swoosh recovery as those of Japan and South Korea did last year. It means that the consumption would rebound fast in the third quarter, but grow at a slower pace in the fourth quarter and next year,” Ma said.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
A full recovery in private consumption would require high vaccination coverage, which DBS expects would be in the first half of next year for Taiwan, she said.
As of Wednesday last week, Taiwan had a vaccination coverage rate of 20.1 percent, much lower than the 70 percent scientists projected would be needed to achieve herd immunity, she said.
Moreover, scientists have revised the herd immunity threshold to 80 percent after experts found some vaccines less effective against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, she added.
Taiwan would need more than 30 million doses of vaccine to achieve herd immunity, whether its target vaccination coverage is 70 or 80 percent, she said, adding that she does not expect the nation to receive that amount within a short period.
Even the pandemic has weakened private consumption, DBS maintained its forecast that the Taiwanese economy would grow 5 percent this year, as stronger-than-expected manufacturing, exports and investment should offset the impact on domestic consumption, Ma said.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecast GDP growth of 5.5 percent for this year.
“Local supply chains were barely affected by the pandemic and we predict exports to continue expanding at a double-digit rate in the second of half of next year, as world demand for semiconductors and electronic components hold amid a global economic recovery,” Ma said.
Taiwan’s GDP is estimated to have grown 5.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, and is expected to rise 3.2 percent this quarter and 2.6 percent next quarter, she said.
On a quarterly basis, the nation’s GDP likely fell 13.3 percent last quarter due to the local outbreak, but DBS expects it to return to positive territory this and next quarter, with increases of 9.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively, she said.
The central bank is not expected to hike interest rates until the end of next year, she said.
“We believe the central bank will take into account the fact that Taiwan’s economic growth is uneven, with the semiconductor and electronic sectors prospering and other sectors suffering from the coronavirus, and in such a situation a boost in interest rates would hurt further the struggling sectors,” Ma said.
The central bank would not raise interest rates until every sector recovers, she said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass