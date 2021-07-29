Academia Sinica yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 5.05 percent, from the 4.24 percent it projected in December last year, as an improving global economy is bolstering exports and private investment is expected to more than offset subdued consumer activity.
The upward revision came after exports fared strongly in the first half of the year, with the momentum forecast to extend through the rest of the year, it said.
Exports are expected to expand 15.21 percent year-on-year to NT$14.66 trillion (US$523.48 billion) this year, while imports are predicted to increase 15.98 percent to NT$11.17 trillion, thanks to a rapid economic recovery in the US, Europe and other parts of the world, Academia Sinica research fellow Ray Chou (周雨田) told an online news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
That would give Taiwan a trade surplus of NT$3.45 billion, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier, on the back of solid demand for electronics used in smartphones, laptops, wearables, televisions and vehicles, Chou said.
Non-tech products should also benefit from inventory replenishment as governments worldwide step up infrastructure spending and people increasingly return to leading normal lives, he said.
In US dollar terms, exports and imports surged 30.99 percent and 28.63 percent year-on-year respectively in the first six months of this year.
While the pace might remain vigorous, it could slow moving forward due in part to a high base effect, Academia Sinica said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s top 5G smartphone chip designer, on Tuesday said that it was looking at flat revenue with a slight upward bias for this quarter, despite the arrival of the high season for technology products.
Apple Inc on Tuesday said that component shortages would affect sales of its iPhones and iPads this quarter.
Academia Sinica expects private investment to grow 8.9 percent this year as local semiconductor firms aggressively invest in advanced technologies to maintain their competitive edge and expand capacity to meet customer needs.
Taiwanese shipping companies are also investing in new container vessels to help ease a global shortage, which has slowed delivery times and contributed to port congestions and record-high freight rates.
Domestically, private consumption is forecast to increase by a mild 2.05 percent from last year, affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and disease prevention measures, Chou said.
The outbreak appears to be under control and the government might soon introduce stimulus programs to reinvigorate consumer spending, Chou said, urging policymakers to distribute consumer vouchers as early as possible if they plan to do so to support affected businesses.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass