Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier, yesterday said that revenue would continue to grow sequentially this quarter, driven by resilient customer demand for premium passive components used in notebook computers, data centers and 5G-related devices.
The growth momentum is reflected in the firm’s strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.5, company chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told an online investors’ conference yesterday.
Lead times for high-end passive components stand at eight to 10 months, while Yageo only needs three months to ship standard passive components to its customers, Chen said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Yageo’s inventory has maintained at a low level of 60 days, he added.
“We have heard some noise about inventory in the standard product market. We are not concerned about demand in the premium market. Momentum in the premium market continues to build. We can continue to expect growth in the third quarter,” Chen said.
As it continues to expand in high-end markets, Yageo is confident that over the next two to three years, it can outpace the industry’s annual growth rate of 3 to 10 percent, Chen said.
In three years, premium products are expected to contribute 80 percent of total revenue, up from 75 percent, while standard products are likely to contribute 20 percent, down from 25 percent, Chen said.
The shift would help Yageo maintain a gross margin of more than 40 percent in the long term, as premium products tend to have a gross margin of more than 35 percent, he said.
In the long term, passive components used in vehicles are expected to be major drivers of growth, so the company plans to allocate 40 to 50 percent of the capacity at its new fab in Kaohsiung to that, Chen said, adding that the fab is under construction and would start production next year.
Yageo reported second-quarter net profit of NT$6.33 billion (US$225.49 million), an 11-quarter high and an increase of 92 percent annually, up from NT$3.3 billion, and 26 percent quarterly, up from NT$5.02 billion.
Earnings per share increased to NT$12.81, up from NT$7.01 a year earlier and NT$10.17 in the first quarter. Gross margin fell to 41 percent from 44.3 percent last year, but improved from 39.1 percent in the first quarter.
Yageo expects this quarter’s gross margin to resemble last quarter’s.
Revenue last quarter doubled to NT$27.71 billion from NT$13.47 billion last year, mostly due to the acquisition of US-based Kemet Corp. On a quarterly basis, revenue increased 16.7 percent, up from NT$23.75 billion.
MLCCs contributed the most revenue last quarter at 29 percent, followed by tantalum at 21 percent and chip resistors at 19 percent.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative