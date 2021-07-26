Robinhood Markets Inc reshaped how small-time traders buy and sell stocks. Now it is trying to entice them to invest in companies going public — including its own shares.
The company that popularized free trading made its case to investors of all kinds in a live-streamed presentation on Saturday.
Although this type of event, called a roadshow, is typically limited to hedge funds and other institutions ahead of an initial public offering, Robinhood took the unusual step of making its presentation available for anyone to watch.
Photo: Reuters
It is the latest way in which Robinhood is defying conventions as it advances toward a public debut unlike any other. The company is reserving as much as 35 percent of its shares for traders from its own app, who would ordinarily need to wait until they start trading on an exchange to buy them — potentially at a higher price than the current target range of US$38 to US$42.
The company is expected to start trading on the NASDAQ stock market on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
“We anticipate this will be one of the largest retail allocations ever,” Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said, seated together on a white sofa with the company’s leadership team as they responded to customer questions on its business model and how it plans to grow.
“This is a very special moment and we’re humbled,” Tenev said
Tenev added that Robinhood was open to the idea of offering retirement accounts like IRAs and Roth IRAs.
“We want to make first-time investors into long-term investors,” he said.
Robinhood chief financial officer Jason Warnick addressed payment for order flow — a practice in which brokerages send customer orders to trading firms like Citadel Securities to be carried out, and receive payments in return.
Robinhood earns the majority of its revenue from such payments, which are controversial, as it leads to questions about conflicts of interest.
“If a ban or other limitations on it were to be imposed, we believe Robinhood and the industry would adapt,” Warnick said.
Robinhood’s debut will put its message of “democratizing finance” to the test.
If shares soar, it would enrich its traders and generate goodwill after repeated run-ins with regulators. Anything short of that could be another headache for a firm that convinced young investors to jump into stock trading.
As it stands, the California-based brokerage is striving for a valuation as high as US$35 billion. The company is seeking to raise about US$2 billion and will trade under the ticker HOOD.
